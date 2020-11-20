News

Presidency mourns death of Achum

The Presidency has commiserated with the Achum family of Achalla in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State over the death of their mentor, Chief Edwin Uyaemem Achum. In a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, Edwin “was known for honesty, dedication and playing according to the rules,” describing him as a charitable community leader who helped in the development of local government structure in his local government area by donating his country home as Awka North local government secretariat. Adesina said: “Chief Achum was a humani-tarian and devoted community leader.

It is on record that he offered his residential building as secretariat for Awka North Local Government Area and contributed greatly to the growth and development of Achalla, his hometown and was made a life patron of the Lagos branch of Achalla Improvement Union.”

Born in Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State on 15th March, 1943, Chief Edwin Uyaemem Achum was a University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) trained Sociologist and Anthropologist, who retired as a Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service.

