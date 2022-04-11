Presidency mum over Osinbajo’s 2023 declaration

The Presidency has kept sealed lips on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s moves to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Osinbajo, who unveiled his presidential ambition on Monday, said he would deploy his experience and insights to the service of the people if elected.

Osinbajo gave this assurance Monday in his Presidential declaration speech.

He said his experience in the last seven years had prepared him for the job having served under Buhari he described as a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity.

According to him, he has worked with the President through some of the most difficult times in the history of the country focusing on protecting Nigeria, providing infrastructure and growing the economy.

Meanwhile, the text messages sent on Monday to the Presidential spokesmen for comments on the implications of Osinbajo’s declaration of a working relationship with his boss were not accorded any response.

But a source in the Presidency said Osinbajo candidature would not in any way hamper his relationship with Buhari.

According to the source, the VP has the right to aspire to the highest office in the land.

