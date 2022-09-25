News

Presidency: My mission is purposeful leadership – Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi said his desire is to offer purposeful leadership to Nigerians, if elected president next year.

Obi, who spoke at ‘Success Conference 2022’ in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State over the weekend, assured that the people under his leadership would be involved in policy formulation and administration.

In a statement by his media team, the candidate said the overall task of his leadership in 2023 would be to streamline governance and ensure that it is responsive, transformative, and effective.

“We will demonstrate that good governance is all about providing the needed services to the people,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor said Nigerian youths would be the main proponents of his agenda “to transform Nigeria from a consuming nation to a producing nation. The two main components of this agenda are human capital development and finance.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

