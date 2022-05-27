Presidency: My motivation is service, says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said his intention to contest the presidency was borne out of duty and desire to serve, and not an ambition. He said his move is about building on the various achievements and legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari, and to address several gaps that have been identified by Nigerians about the state of the nation.

Fayemi stated these yesterday in Ado Ekiti when a large gathering of residents, party members, okada riders welcomed him back to the Ekiti State capital, as he rounded off his month-long tour of states, meeting APC leaders, stakeholders and delegates. He explained that he joined the presidential race as a result of people’s desire and calls across the geopolitical zones of the country for a reliable person who is sincere and passionate about the peace, unity, prosperity and progress of the country.

The NGF Chairman said Nigeria needed the service of someone like him who had the combination of experience both at the subnational and federal levels, with vast understanding of how international organisations respond to critical issues, adding that Nigeria deserves a person who is sincere and committed leader to making Nigeria a better, prosperous and safer place.

The governor, who disclosed that he had visited 24 states in the last three weeks, said the warm reception given to him in places visited speaks to his credibility and acceptability among the people of the country. Fayemi stressed that his only strategy to winning the heart of the electorate in the coming primary election is to engage and sell the theme of his agenda for a new Nigeria to party leaders and members across the country. He said: “Since May 1 to May 25, we have been to 24 states in Nigeria and in all of those places that we have been to, we have received very warm and kind reception, in many places we were overwhelmed with the kind of reception that we got. “Those that we are not able to visit directly we have to send delegations to them, to share our vision and to explain the programmesthat we have for the country, and to solicit for their support.

In alltheplaces, wereceivedvery warm support and we must thank God Almighty. “And when you look around, you only see a few people going to talk to party members, delegates and leaders in the various states. Maybe those not going roundhave theirown strategyof winning votes, buttheonlystrategywe know is to engage our leaders andmembersdirectlyandsell the Nigeria agendato themin amannerwebelievetheycan understand; and that is what we have done in the North West, intheNorthEast, inthe North Central, in the South East, in the South South and, of course, backathomeinthe South West.” The governor also reiterated his commitment to the victory of APC governorship standard-bearer, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji in the coming governorship election in the state.

