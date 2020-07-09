Presidency names Umar as acting EFCC chair

Suspended chair may face prosecution

There were indications, yesterday, that the presidency has directed the Director of Operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Mohammed Umar, to assume duties as the Acting chairman of the anti-graft agency. This comes on the heels of the arrest and suspension of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who is facing a presidential panel probing activities of the commission under his leadership. A highly-placed source at the EFCC’s headquarters, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said Umar’s resumption followed a memo from the presidency to that effect on Wednesday. Umar, according to the source, is the second most senior official of the EFCC.

“I can confirm to you that the commission is in receipt of a memo from the presidency directing Umar to act as chairman of the commission, against the backdrop of the current situation,” the source disclosed. Another source, who spoke in similar vein, hinted of the possibility of Magu facing prosecution over alleged abuse of office. His words: “There is the possibility that the suspended acting chairman may face trial, going by the feelers we are getting.”

Magu was arrested on Monday, and taken before a presidential probe panel, headed by former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami. Following the arrest, security operatives had searched his house, located at Karu, a satellite town of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). His ordeal came weeks after the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), recommended the sack of Magu to President Muhammadu Buhari, over allegations of insubordination, fraud and other sundry matters.

The panel, New Telegraph learnt, was set up to probe discrepancies in the remittance of the loots, which the agency claimed to have recovered from some corrupt Nigerians. According to a source familiar with the case, a huge chunk of the recovered loot appears to have been “re-looted” as the figures of recoveries do not seem to tally with records of remittances.

Besides the missing loot, the panel was said to have questioned him about the allegations that he recently acquired four posh properties and have been laundering money in some bank accounts overseas, through cronies. The probe panel, which sat at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, grilled Magu for several hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, demanded explanations on the allegations. New Telegraph recalls that Magu’s nomination for confirmation as substantive chairman of the EFCC, was rejected by the eighth Senate, which had predicated its decision on an alleged adverse report by the Department of State Services (DSS). Efforts to reach the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Dele Oyewale, did not yield result, as at the time of filing this report.

