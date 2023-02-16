Presidency: NEF’ll announce choice candidate in few days –Prof Abdullahi

The Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, yesterday said the Forum would in a few days announce its preferred presidential candidate for the presidential poll. Abdullahi stated this at the 10th year anniversary and General Assembly meeting of the Forum held in Abuja. The NEF is one of the socio-political groups yet to adopt a presidential candidate.

The Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, PANDEF and Middle Belt Forum have adopted the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as their presidential candidate. However, at the NEF anniversary and General Assembly, Prof Ango Abdullahi said the Forum would make its position nown in a few days on the Presidential candidate to support. Asked if NEF would adopt a presidential candidate like the other socio-political groups, Abdullahi responded: “We will.

“I can assure that within the next few days you will hear a formal announcement that the NEF has taken a position and is giving advice in terms of which of the presidential candidates, especially people from this side of the country should elect. We will do that.” Also, spokesman for the group, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said they will soon adopt a presidential candidate. He said: “If you spoke with my convener that is my word. That means we are close to making a decision.

We have made many decisions; this forum is one of them.” Asked what the event was meant to achieve, Baba-Ahmed said: “First, the North is united, more united now than we had ever been. We are focused on finding a candidate that fits our candidate for the North and for Nigeria, to consult each in terms of what next and to sharpen our demands for credible election and peaceful transition to the next administration.”

The NEF also submitted what they termed the Abuja Declaration of the Northern Elders Forum. In that declaration, the group said: “We, the General Assembly of the Northern Elders Forum as patriotic citizens of Nigeria: Bound by history, geography, shared experiences and common circumstances of existence in the Federal Republic of Nigeria; aware of our common values, diversity in faith, demography, cultures and political interests; conscious of the roles our region plays in the history of Nigeria; concerned over the serious and unsatisfactory rate of development of our region and the avoidable scourge of insecurity, poverty and poor leadership; committed to reversing the decline in the fortunes of our region and improving its standing in relationships with the rest of Nigeria; Pledge to unite in our common desire for solutions to our problems; organise fellow Northerners to work in search of committed leadership with integrity, competence and compassion to find solutions to our multiple problems. “Mobilise fellow Northerners to protect their interests in Nigeria.

Cognisant of our cultural and religious differences; collaborate with other Nigerians to create a united country of people characterized by diversity and sensitivity to values of justice and respect for the rights of all citizens; encourage Northerners to participate fully in the 2023 elections, and elect people who are sensitive to our needs.” The Director General of the NEF Prof. Doknan Sheni, who felt that the North had not got its fair share in the country, said: “Since 1999, the South has ruled the country for 14 years and the North for 10 years. There would therefore be a deficit of four years in favour of the North.”

