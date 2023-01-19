Presidency: New Nigeria possible, says Obi in Kaduna

Ahead of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said that a new Nigeria is possible, promising to bring back a country where every citizen will be proud to belong if he is elected president. The Labour Party standard bearer said he regretted the present situation Nigerians have found themselves in, where even some people are ashamed to identify themselves as Nigerians because of the present challenges.

Speaking in Kaduna yesterday at the flag-off of his presidential campaign in the North, Peter Obi also said the present state of insecurity in Kaduna and Nigeria as a whole was because of ineffective leadership across the country. Obi said: “Kaduna was the capital of Northern Nigeria where every Nigerian was proud to belong; hence we started the campaign here in Kaduna. We are about to bring back that Nigeria where everybody was happy to belong.” Obi said Kaduna State hosts the best military formations in the country, it is supposed to be more secure than any part of the country.

“But there are so many security challenges in the state. We will secure and unite Nigeria. Security will come back again.” He explained that insecurity in the country is not because the bandits are more formidable than the government, but because of bad and ineffective leadership to take control and change the situation. According to him: “That is why the bandits are everywhere and operating almost freely, killing and causing unimaginable destruction of valuables. “We will restructure the security architecture. Security personnel will be well taken care of.

We will ensure their lives are taken care of so that their families are taken care of in the event of death.” Also speaking at the gathering, Obi’s running mate, Senator Datti Baba- Ahmed said those looking for peace and unity in Nigeria should cast their votes in the coming elections in order to ensure the emergence of a new Nigeria. Also speaking, the Kaduna State governorship candidate of the party, Hon. Jonathan Asake thanked the youths of Nigeria for being the engine room of the party adding that: “There will be inclusiveness in all spheres of life to enhance the living standards of all Nigerians because the party means well for Nigerians.”

