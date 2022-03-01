Presidency: Nigeria cannot afford another experiment in 2023 –Kwankwaso

Why I formed a coalition with other politicians

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is a former governor of Kano State. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the recently-formed The National Movement, his presidential ambition, why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is the motivation for coming up with The National Movement because you are a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and what are your grievances with the party?

You know that I was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1998, and of course, in 1999 I was opportuned to be governor of Kano State. In 2003, I lost the election and then President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo appointed me as Minister of Defence.

In 2007, I was in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) representing the North-West zone. In 2011, I had the opportunity to also go back to Kano as governor and I was there until 2014 when we realized that there are many things that were wrong with the leadership of PDP and we thought it was necessary at that time to effect change.

Five of us left the PDP and joined forces with the then newly registered All Progressives Congress (APC) and we worked so hard to ensure that we took power from the PDP, which we did successfully.

Unfortunately, the change that we believed was the best for Nigeria turned out to be the opposite and really the interest of the country we thought in 2019 that democratic change would be effected.

Of course, we have done our best if you look at the records, especially the votes that came from the North but for some obvious reasons, the current president had to continue for a second term.

Now, here we are in the PDP and of course APC on the other side, we tried as much as possible to convince our party and even APC itself to do the right thing in terms of good management of the party and government itself. It’s like all we are praying for could not be achieved and for that reason, many of our colleagues and friends thought that there should be a need to bring something new.

All we want in this country is to have good democracy, which includes good election, good parties, and of course, good government.

That is why in the last one year or so, we thought that another choice should be given to Nigerians because we have seen the performance of PDP in its first 16 years and we are now watching the performance of APC in Nigeria and we thought things have to change. We are just discussing the issues of the economy, security, education and many other things that have to do with the lives of our people.

And that is why my humble self and many other friends from across the country, who have shown their faces in the launching and many other millions of people across the country that for one reason or the other could not make themselves available. We are happy that many people were there and we are equally happy that some people who could not attend were able to send their representatives to the occasion.

Some people are still hiding their faces for many obvious reasons and I’m happy that we are able to achieve that it is making a lot of positive impacts really. I hope that people ranging from the politicians themselves, who are finding it difficult to go to either of the major parties for obvious reasons, would join us.

The National Movement, of course, is giving hope to all Nigerians that this is real democracy and you don’t need to go through the normal two routes to power. So, that is where we are today.

How would the movement tackle corruption, rebuild infrastructure and create social-economic activities for the people of Nigeria?

If you look at what we have done in Kano because the records are there and in 1999, when I was sworn in, Kano had a huge burden of debt and before 2003 not only that we were able to pay all the debt. We were also able to do all the projects and programmes that were good enough to be compared to eight years after our regime.

And when I also came in 2011, my predecessor and successor took loans both locally and internationally and before four years, we were able to pay the entire debt and did all the programmes and projects in all the areas ranging from security, education, agriculture and other infrastructure.

When I was leaving in 2015, I left Kano with zero debt and we paid 100 per cent. So, my experience in government both at the national and state level speaks for me. The problem is that the leadership always lack the capacity to plug all the areas of linkages.

Therefore, these are the main issues that I have seen from my experience and from what we have done over time in Kano for example. We have seen a situation where we can comfortably say that there is enough money in this country to the extent that if we decide to do the right thing, we are not likely going to borrow anything from anybody.

Also, at the national level and when I was governor from 1999 to 2003 and Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007, it was very clear that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo not only refused to borrow any money but he paid so much debt for this country to the extent that he left the economy on a positive note.

This is doable and all you need is to ensure that the issue of corruption is being tackled positively in this country.

And I can tell you that in this country, we have good people at the federal, state and local government levels, all you need is to have strong leadership that can lead by example. I can tell you that people will follow suit because we have a flexible civil service that when you want to fight corruption, they will guide you and help you to succeed in that direction.

If you come upright and credible, civil servants will support whatever agenda that government brings at all levels in this country. So, the issue of corruption is a cankerworm and it has to be tackled if we have to succeed in this country.

What would you do about Alamjiri and out-of-school children, which is a big problem as regards insecurity in the country, and is this movement about your presidential ambition or about the Nigerian people?

The issue of Alamjiri, if you check what we have done in Kano, we decided to work with the State House of Assembly to enact laws that stopped and prohibited the Alamjiri system that we inherited. It was very clear because we had a law on the ground and we ensured that we built adequate schools.

For example, we had one boarding technical school with all the equipment and facilities in each of the 44 local government areas. And for those who are interested in Islamic education, we established schools for Islamic studies in each of the 44 local government areas. We established hundreds of sec

ondary schools, primary schools and tertiary institutions. So, you will be amused that the entire Islamic group came out and supported our Alamjiri programme in Kano. During our time, nobody was bringing any Alamjiri from any of the states in the federation and nobody was taking his child outside Kano in the name of Alamjiri.

The good people of Kano supported us and gave us all that we needed for the programme to succeed. So, I can assure you that we have done that successfully in Kano and even though it is one of the 36 states in the country, but of course, Kano has the largest population during the 2006 census in this country.

So, if we could do it in Kano, which ordinarily should be seen as a centre of Alamjiri in this country, I believe it can be done in this country and people will support it.

Nobody wants to send their children to Alamjiri school unless if it becomes extremely necessary. That is why we provide all that we require at that particular time and it was very successful in Kano.

On the issue of my aspiration; let me tell you that from 1992, my days in the House of Representatives to date is 30 years but if you look at it from the Fourth Republic, when I was governor from 1999 to 2003 and Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007, I believe at that time that I had all the requirements to start aspiring to be president in 2007.

But unlike many other colleagues who were governors in 1999, I wasn’t in a hurry to become president even when I was in the civil service for 17 years in Kano, deputy speaker House of Representatives, governor for four years at that particular time, Minister of Defence, adviser to the president and so on and so forth.

Many of my colleagues were aspiring to become president but mine at that time was to go back to Kano to complete my unfinished job. So, I had to go back, in 2011, I became governor and I completed the second term at that particular time and that was when I looked back and said what else, and the only thing probably was to move forward.

That was in 2015, when I started to aspire to become president and you could see that immediately after the presidential primary in Lagos, I came out 100 per cent to support Muhammadu Buhari to become the president of the country believing that the change would be the best for the country.

Also in 2019, we supported Atiku 100 per cent to become president but God decided that APC would continue again. So, it is not a matter we see as a game, and of course, we are working not for our individual selves but for the country. We all know the frustration of politicians in this country and you know the frustration of voters and that is why we have voter apathy everywhere.

You have less than 20 per cent participating in elections in many states because people are interested in the parties and people are not interested even in individuals because what is happening in this country today is that we have people may be former governors, former ministers, sitting governors or ministers trying to ensure that only their friends get to the position of power. In most cases, you find out that the friends of the godfathers are not the friends of the voters.

Everybody today is much worried and interested in who becomes what, especially who becomes the president of this country. That is why we tell all the political parties that they should try as much as possible to listen to the people, don’t impose a candidate because you like the person or you think he is from your religion or ethnicity.

We have passed that now because Nigerians, today, are looking for somebody, even if that person has no religion at all, who can come and fix this mess that we find ourselves in. This is what Nigerians are talking about and that I why we thought we should give the alternate, while we have the capacity to do that in this country.

What is your opinion on the issue of zoning because it is not all Nigerians, who are saying that the president can come from anywhere, particularly southern governors, are saying specifically that the next president of Nigeria must come from the southern part of the country?

All those ideas are coming from my colleagues; the politicians. Many of my colleagues are lazy. In fact, they find it very difficult to work and very difficult to convince people. So, what they normally do is to go about spreading this sentiment that it has to come from this religion or zone, forgetting history.

All those who have supported people in the North or the South were not just supporting them because of that. And many of my personal supporters were not just from the North or Muslims or Igbos or Yorubas or Hausas, they cut across people of this country and sometimes beyond that.

You see, when people are working very hard, mostly people who have proven to be upright and people who are full of integrity, you will find people either because they have money or they have connections but what we need is people who have shown capacity, we need people who have proved over the years that they can do the job because now is not the time to do another experiment.

Even if we have someone coming from the South, I have no problem with that because personally, I have supported more southerners to become president than northerners in my 30 years as a politician, ranging from our leader and father, Chief MKO Abiola during the Social Democratic Party (SDP) days.

We supported Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from the South, a Yoruba man, a Christian against Abubakar Rimi from my home town and state. And we supported Jonathan in 2011 against Buhari and you don’t know how much we were attacked in Kano with many houses burnt.

My house was attacked because of Jonathan. You see, I come from a very cosmopolitan city, where we believe that we are all Nigerians whether you are a Christian or Muslim.

It is not a matter of religion or zone, you should try and prove yourself and once you do that people will support you. Like now, I have supporters across the country including your villages and home towns and especially in northern Nigeria. It is difficult for you to see a house in northern Nigeria without seeing someone who believes in what we are doing either the father or the mother or the security man.

There has to be somebody because we have proved over the years that we are capable and we have the capacity to do the job. We will convince the people that we have people-oriented programmes that we inherited over the years from our leaders, especially Mallam Aminu Kano of blessed memory.

All these things have been done over the years and I will advise my colleagues that they should learn from history because you can’t sit in Abuja or Lagos and say you want to take power to the South.

These are purely party responsibilities and I can tell you that APC has no option other than to take it to the South going by the fact that the current president is from the North.

PDP is flexible because out of the 16 years the party was in the government, 14 years was in the South and two years in the North. Even the last candidate was from the North. If the party decides to take it to the South it is certainly not because governors or any association met and decided so.

Look, even if for whatever reason I’m not contesting or have to support somebody, we are human beings, we can only support people who we are sure of doing the right thing. First and foremost, we are Nigerians and whatever they do will affect us and we want people, it is not only about Rabiu Kwankwaso.

I may be the only one talking to you but I must tell you that millions of people, who believe in us would be happy to go with us because they believe that once we get the opportunity, they will also get their own share of opportunities in this country.

When we talk about a unified Nigeria are we actually dreaming, and is it possible in our lifetime?

Yes, we have people who are willing to work to unify this country but the fact remains that election means putting everybody on a scale and comparing them and taking the best.

The best is what we need for this country and that is why we thought of bringing an additional platform that would help in this country.

Are people already talking to you to get your support, and are you going to likely work with them ahead of the elections?

One of the issues we had in PDP was our zonal congress and our zonal positions were shared among the seven states. Unfortunately, a lot of people who are in control of party structure in the state thought that I should be shortchanged and be the only state leader, who should not be allowed to nominate people from the state.

That angered me a lot and of course, angered our supporters the more and at the end of the day, we are not happy.

Secondly, the fixed time for the election to take place because the first one was aborted and we went to Kaduna for some security issues and on the 12th of this month we went back to Kaduna and some young men got a court order that the man they were proposing to use and embarrass us in Kano should not contest the election.

Ordinarily, if people are sincere that leaders at the state should nominate their people based on allocation to states, it was a very good opportunity for PDP to do that but because many people have agenda and that agenda was simply to embarrass me and embarrass Kano State.

At the end of the day, they said instead of holding the election, let them first of all go and vacate the court order to ensure that Kwankwaso is seen as somebody who has no capacity to win any election in the zone. But the main thing is that things are not going well and everybody knows it in the country.

Today, as we are speaking, it may look good but I can tell you that what is happening in the North-East, North-West or even North Central or even South-East, something has to be done.

We cannot continue just like that and it is our responsibility to come out and criticise the system because people cannot move forward with the economy, security as you see it and the issue of bad politics.

That is why we are saying while we have an opportunity to do the right thing, we have to come out and be counted among those who at least tried to do something for the betterment of our people in this country.

