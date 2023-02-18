Politics

Presidency: Nigeria’s national interests need urgent attention – Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said the process of addressing the national interests of Nigeria will start on February 25.

Obi in a message on his Twitter page on Saturday, regretted that Nigeria is bedevilled by “the impunity of those few who have perfected the dubious act of state capture.”

He stated that the country’s strength is in its diversity, and assured that if voted into office next Saturday, LP will bring the all-encompassing change that will take Nigeria to greater heights.

“Fellow Nigerians, we are down to crunch time – 7 days to the main day.

“We need to reset and reboot Nigeria in all ramifications – leadership and governance, security of life and properties, economic and political freedom. We must celebrate our shared values and responsibilities.

“We will bring back patriotism and national pride. Loyalty should be to God and country. The constitution and rule of law will have primacy,” Obi declared.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
