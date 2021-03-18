Presidency: Nigeria’s Super Tucanos to arrive July

…pilots undergoing training

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Presidency has disclosed that the 12 Tucanos fighter jets ordered by the Federal Government from the United States of America (USA) would arrive the country by the middle of July this year.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammmadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, made the disclosure in a release Thursday.

Shehu also disclosed that 14 Nigerian pilots are currently undergoing training in the US.

He stated: “Six of the 12 Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. With the remaining six shortly after that. There are 14 Nigerian pilots currently training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

“The Super Tucanos came off the production line in Jacksonville Florida and are now being equipped and flight tested. Nigerian pilots and maintenance personnel are training on these planes. Currently, the construction is ongoing, which will house the aircraft.

“The Air-Ground-Integration school is the training hub on targeting and minimization of civilian casualties.”

Like this: Like Loading...