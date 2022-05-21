Presidency: North still fighting Civil War against South East – Victor Umeh

The call for the actualization of a Nigerian president of South East extraction has been on for some time but in recent times, the call has reached a deafening dimension. One of the champions of this advocacy is Senator Victor Umeh. In This interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he asserts that the advocacy is for the enthronement of fairness and equity in the country, saying the country has a lot to gain from the emergence of an Igbo president. Excerpts…

Looking at the build up to the 2023 general elections, what would be your general assessment?

Preparations towards 2023 general elections are ongoing but like you asked me whether I am impressed about the preparations or not, I will say that I am not because I had expected that the 2023 general election will be a historic moment for Nigeria to fashion out a new order of promoting national unity and progress. It is very obvious that gladiators in the polity have dug in again along selfish lines and interests that are not in tandem with national interest. Why do I say this, we currently have a president in President Muhammadu Buhari who is serving out his tenure in 2023. He is from the Northern part of the country.

All those who are clamouring to run for that presidency from the North are actually sabotaging the rotational arrangement that we have for the presidency in Nigeria. There is an arrangement that the office of the presidency should rotate between the North and the South and across the geo-political zones. We are experiencing an influx of presidential aspirants from the North and that is an affront to the fragile unity that we have in Nigeria. When Buhari serves out his term of office in 2023, power should return to Southern Nigeria in keeping with the accord that power should rotate between the North and South. They are running across Southern Nigeria pretending that such agreements never existed. Foundation for credible election in 2023 is being eroded by Northern aspirants jostling for presidency.

Is there anything stopping a Southerner from emerging as the next president?

If you look at what is happening in the political scene, you will see a lot of aspirants from the North campaigning as if there was no understanding in the past. For me, I believe that the ambition to have a successful election in 2023 is being eroded. If somebody from the North is not working very hard to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the midst of the deep mistrust and all the challenges facing the country today. I do not think that all is proceeding well. I had expected that people would have known that the presidency in 2023 will come to the South.

Your group is known to be moving around selling the ‘South East for President’ agenda, how has the response been?

We have taken our case to all parts of Nigeria. We recently held a Greater Nigeria Conference in Abuja. We were very careful in choosing a name for the conference because we want a country that is greater than what it is now. We got very big support for our cause at that conference from those that attended. Pa Edwin Clark was very unequivocal in his support for the quest. Pa Ayo Adebanjo who came from Afenifere was almost weeping in calling for support that the President must come from the South East. He (Adebanjo) did it very emphatically. The guest speaker at the conference, Dr. Idris Pogu who is the President of Middle- belt Forum went into history to affirm that the South East should be supported to produce the President in 2023. This awareness has become so popular. It is taking a new life of its own because people are now seeing the point we are making. The only thing that would make the country greater than what it is now is by ensuring that we heal the wounds of the past. We must remove our prejudices and embrace quality leadership, which the South East can offer Nigeria. We are making efforts to see that all Nigerians share in this agitation. We are everywhere in Nigeria for this advocacy. Our message is now being well received and many people are now beginning to see that the president we want might not necessarily be from our tribe or region.

How bad has the denial of the South East presidency cost the country?

If we had been fair in the manner we had managed the affairs of the country in the last 60 years, maybe we would have outgrown this clamour by people who want to know where the president of the country would come from. We have not been able to do that; rather, we have only been able to promote consciousness and awareness that some citizens of this country are more equal than the others. Citizens’ rights have not been available to all and sundry. People who have been in leadership positions in Nigeria have handled it in a way that the winner takes it all. The Federal Character principle has been abused by those in power. As I speak to you, there are some agencies of government that are reserved for the people from the North, that people from other areas are never made to aspire to their headship. There is no way that we can sustain Nigeria with this kind of aberration. We need to make it possible for all parts of Nigeria to aspire to leadership. If a president comes from the South East in 2023, there is the tendency for the person that emerges to want to be a Nigerian president as much as possible.

Why did you say that the aspiration of Northern aspirants for the presidency is eroding credible elections?

Like I said, people from the North are campaigning as if all is well, that there is no understanding for rotational presidency. I am saying that the office should be zoned to the South and further micro-zoned to the South East considering the fact that (President Olusegun) Obasanjo was from the South West, it went back to the North where late (President Umaru) Yar’adua ruled for two years upon his death and was succeeded by (President Goodluck) Jonathan from the South South. So, naturally, the office should be micro-zoned to the South East. We can now see that there are about 12 to 15 aspirants from the South West. There are over seven presidential aspirants from the South South.

You seem upbeat about this advocacy but do you think the South East has a pool of personnel that can occupy the office and deliver the goods considering the numerous problems plaguing the country?

People (Nigerians) are confident that we have an array of competent aspirants from the South East who have the requisite knowledge of the economy, people who have the knowledge of principles of leadership, who are exposed globally, who are detribalised because of the level of education and exposure they have garnered over the years who can help Nigeria come out of the woods.

A member of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, had alluded to the fears of the North that a president of South East extraction might cause a breakup of the country?

That position is grossly unfounded because he is still living in the age of the Civil War. Nigeria came out of the war 52 years ago. Regrettably, what the nation has failed to do is failure to make use of opportunities offered Nigeria by that war, which would have been national healing and togetherness. They haven’t done that because they are still fighting the war. Indigenes of the South East are living in all parts of the country including the village of Baba-Ahmed. This thing they project to deny the people of the South East the presidency is clearly unacceptable and it is very uncivilized. If he doesn’t trust a South Easterner to be president, we too don’t trust the North. People like my friend should abandon this line of argument because it doesn’t comply with the trend in the 21st century. There is nobody that has been assigned the job of a headmaster to dictate terms to other people. There is the need to promote inclusiveness in our efforts at nation building. We have identified that 2023 will be a golden opportunity to re-integrate the South East of Nigeria after the Civil War. We are not making any pretences about it that the South East region has been discriminated against over the years in national affairs because of that unfortunate incidence of the Civil War. Those who are playing ostrich to what we are saying are those who don’t want Nigeria to survive because injustice to one is injustice to all. This is not the language that Nigeria needs at this time, it is very unfortunate that some people will seek to hold on to power because they have the numbers and boast that they will rule the country in perpetuity.

Don’t you think that the separatist agitation of groups like IPOB is not helping your advocacy?

There is nothing like that. The agitation of IPOB essentially is to promote equity in the country and they are protesting against the high-handed manner that the country is being run. They have been crying out against the marginalisation of the South East people. After waiting for many years, they can’t find jobs in Nigeria and because of the fact that they are discriminated against, opted to protest. The agitation is a protest against misrule and it doesn’t stand in the way of anyone trying to become president from the South East. Indeed, if the whole country in pursuit of fairness and equity agrees to zone the presidency to the South East that agitation will disappear because that is the major crux of their protest. In the South West, the clamour for restructuring has been on and it became popular and then, Sunday Igboho began his movement and he was hounded out of the country just like Nnamdi Kanu. You cannot keep Nigeria together by force, you can only do that by equity and trust.

