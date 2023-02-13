News

Presidency: Northern women strategise for Tinubu/Shettima

Two weeks to the Presidential election, the Northern Women yesterday met in Abuja to strategise in favour of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. The meeting was organised by the APC Deputy National Women Leader, Hajiya Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim. According to her, the meeting was called for the last stage of strategizing for Tinubu/Shettima. The APC Deputy National Women Leader also used the opportunity to assure the women that they would be represented by the Tinubu/ Shettima government. She espoused the government of Tinubu and Shettima as governors of Lagos and Borno States as regards to women.

 

