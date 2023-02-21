Presidency: North’ll support Atiku to emerge victorious –ACF chieftain

A chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, has disclosed that the North will support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to emerge victorious in Saturday’s presidential election. Addressing a press conference yesterday, Yakubu, who is the National Assistant Auditor of the ACF, said recent developments in the region and statements credited to prominent sons and daughters of the North like Alhaji Zango Daura, Professor Ango Abdullahi among others shows that they have settled for Atiku. Yakubu, who is also the Convener, Atiku/Okowa Patriots, said the region is supporting Atiku not because he is a Northerner but because he has the capacity and experience to take the country to the Promised Land unlike other candidates. According to him: “ACF came to being as a result of certain happenings in the country. The emergence of ACF is to protect the Northern interest and so far, so good as we head to the polls in a couple of days, our elders, and leaders in the likes of Alhaji Sani Zango Daura (the Danmasanin Daura) has given us a direction. Atiku is the candidate of the north and that is the direction we are going to follow.” Answering questions on whether ACF is in support of his position, he said: “Of course, ACF is established to protect the interest of the North and where is Atiku from? And let me give you a background story. If you have been following the ACF history, you will discover that at each point in time that the county is at a crossroads, ACF and the north usually come to stabilise the country. “The North supported Obasanjo and he won; the North supported former President Goodluck Jonathan and Jonathan won. Each time the North supports anybody, not because that person is from the north. The North usually considers capacity and competence and integrity. These are the factors the North used to consider. “The North is supporting Atiku not because Atiku is from the North. No, it’s because at this point in time, among the candidates we have now, it’s Atiku that has the capacity, the competence and the integrity and the reach across the country,” he said.
Related Articles
Labour, ILAW begin action for Uber, Bolt drivers’ welfare
The organised labour in collaboration with the International Lawyers Assisting Workers Network (ILAW) and Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO, have commenced action to protect the rights and welfare of Uber and Bolt drivers in the country. The App drivers have been confronted with unfair labour practices, including poor work conditions, and have lost some of their members […]
Amao: All 3 services subordinate to CDS
The fight against insurgency and other violent crimes across the country may soon be a thing of the past, as the Service Chiefs have agreed to submit to the coordinating leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor. Saturday Telegraph reports that the refusal of former Service Chiefs to align with the […]
Alleged fraud: NANS drags poly rector, Aluko, to EFCC, ICPC
T he National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to drag Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr. Olusegun Aluko, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The apex student body, which accused the rector of allegedly subverting due process and executing […]
