Presidency not a retirement home –Peter Obi

Author Onyekachi Eze

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, has said Nigeria’s presidency was not a retirement home for aged, sick, weak or tired people.

Obi, who was in Lafia, Nasarawa State, said the presidency needs energetic and vibrant people to tackle the huge problems facing the country, and said he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, were ready to bring Nigeria back to greatness.

“Don’t support those who will steal your money and make governance a retirement home.

“We will solve Nigeria’s problems; it’s not going to be overnight but we will tackle insecurity and return farmers to their farms,” he said.

The LP candidate regretted the needless loss of lives to flood disaster across the country.

The former Anambra State governor charged the youths and people of Nasarawa State that voting for the Labour Party was voting for their future.

National Chairman of Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, charged Nigerians to reject outrightly at the ballot box those who are sick and will steal their money.

“Don’t handover this country to sick people; we need energetic and vibrant people who will not steal your money,” Abure stated.

He assured the people that the narrative would change if Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmad get into power, but reminded the people that they must be united and strong with their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) for this to happen.

He charged them to take the logo of LP which is family of Papa, Mama and child to their villages and educate the people to avoid the costly mistake of voting for other parties.

The rally attracted large crowd of party supporters and leaders from North Central.

 

