News

Presidency not for highest bidder, says Onitiri

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday, renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has urged voters to cast their votes wisely to liberate themselves from bad governance, hunger and want. 

In a statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said the presidency is not for sale, or for the highest bidder.

He said Nigerians now have another rare opportunity to correct the mistakes of the past leaders and put an end to banditry, Boko Haram, kidnapping, ransom taking, ritual killings, economic and socio-political problems militating against the nation. 

“Our country is bleeding at the moment, it therefore behoves Nigerians to elect new set of credible leaders, trust-worthy and capable of alleviating them from poverty, insecurity and economic woes, the politician charged. 

Onitiri advised: “Our next president should not be solely determined by money as the presidency should not go to the highest bidder.

“As we go to the polls, Nigerians should vote rightly, wisely and vote their conscience.  We should ask ourselves if this suffering is not enough. We should tell the politicians that our mumu don do and that we are now wiser.”

He said looking back in the last eight years of hardship, bad governance and nepotism in the country, Nigerians should vote for capacity, ability and ideas. 

“We desperately need to hire a president that will turn our country around, bring back our lost glory, unite the people and secure the country. 

“We do not want candidates with no vision, no mission, no ideas and no capacity other than to amass wealth and turn our commonwealth into their family possession.”  

Onitiri also warned that “this Saturday election is too important and strategic to us all. Dont sell our country to looters, moneybags, people of questionable character and drug barons. 

“Please think about the future of our beloved country and our children yet unborn. Our country is bleeding at the moment, please elect credible leaders with integrity and good pedigree”, Onitiri pleaded.

He begged eligible voters not to sell their votes in the name of God, adding that “God has done His part, it is now left to Nigerians to do our own part.” 

Onitiri added: “Dont vote along religious, tribal and party lines and don’t vote for money. Our destiny is in our hands. Let us take our country back from calamity, destruction and ruin. Lets all salvage Nigeria. Vote for credibility,integrity and honour.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 53 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria on Thursday recorded 53 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,612. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday night. The public health agency noted that 53 new cases were reported from three states in the country. […]
News

Philippines orders critical news site to shut down

Posted on Author Reporter

  Philippines authorities have again ordered the shutdown of an investigative news site founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa. Rappler is one of the few Philippines media outlets critical of President Rodrigo Duterte’s government, reports the BBC. The regulator’s ruling comes just before Duterte leaves office and is succeeded by his ally Ferdinand […]
News

Zamfara: CSOs condemn secret signing of 2022 budget by Matawalle

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Civil Society Organisations including Northern Youth Assembly (NYA) and Budget Working Group (BWG) have jointly condemned the action of signing 2022 budget secretly by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State. In their separate reactions, both groups kicked against the claim by Matawalle of running an open door policy and all inclusive government as even the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica