Presidency not for highest bidder, says Onitiri

As Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday, renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has urged voters to cast their votes wisely to liberate themselves from bad governance, hunger and want.

In a statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said the presidency is not for sale, or for the highest bidder.

He said Nigerians now have another rare opportunity to correct the mistakes of the past leaders and put an end to banditry, Boko Haram, kidnapping, ransom taking, ritual killings, economic and socio-political problems militating against the nation.

“Our country is bleeding at the moment, it therefore behoves Nigerians to elect new set of credible leaders, trust-worthy and capable of alleviating them from poverty, insecurity and economic woes, the politician charged.

Onitiri advised: “Our next president should not be solely determined by money as the presidency should not go to the highest bidder.

“As we go to the polls, Nigerians should vote rightly, wisely and vote their conscience. We should ask ourselves if this suffering is not enough. We should tell the politicians that our mumu don do and that we are now wiser.”

He said looking back in the last eight years of hardship, bad governance and nepotism in the country, Nigerians should vote for capacity, ability and ideas.

“We desperately need to hire a president that will turn our country around, bring back our lost glory, unite the people and secure the country.

“We do not want candidates with no vision, no mission, no ideas and no capacity other than to amass wealth and turn our commonwealth into their family possession.”

Onitiri also warned that “this Saturday election is too important and strategic to us all. Dont sell our country to looters, moneybags, people of questionable character and drug barons.

“Please think about the future of our beloved country and our children yet unborn. Our country is bleeding at the moment, please elect credible leaders with integrity and good pedigree”, Onitiri pleaded.

He begged eligible voters not to sell their votes in the name of God, adding that “God has done His part, it is now left to Nigerians to do our own part.”

Onitiri added: “Dont vote along religious, tribal and party lines and don’t vote for money. Our destiny is in our hands. Let us take our country back from calamity, destruction and ruin. Lets all salvage Nigeria. Vote for credibility,integrity and honour.”

