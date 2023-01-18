News

Presidency: Obi campaigns in Kaduna, says new Nigeria possible

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said that a new Nigeria is possible, promising to bring back a country where every citizen will be proud to belong if he is elected president.

The Labour Party standard bearer said he regretted the present situation Nigerians have found themselves in, where even some people are ashamed to identify themselves as Nigerians because of the present challenges.

Speaking in Kaduna Wednesday at the flag-off of his presidential campaign in the North, Peter Obi also said the present state of insecurity in Kaduna and Nigeria as a whole was because of ineffective leadership across the country.

Obi said: “Kaduna was the capital of Northern Nigeria where every Nigerian was proud to belong; hence we started the campaign here in Kaduna. We are about to bring back that Nigeria where everybody was happy to belong.”

Obi said Kaduna State hosts the best military formations in the country, it is supposed to be more secure than any part of the country. “But there are so many security challenges in the state. We will secure and unite Nigeria. Security will come back again.”

 

