Presidency: Obi candidate for unification of Nigeria – Ezeife

F irst civilian governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, is a candidate for the unification and pacification of Nigeria. Ezeife, at the Labour Party rally in Enugu yesterday, predicted that some Igbo leaders, who opposed Obi’s aspiration, “will soon see the truth, repent and bring resources to advance the project.” Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, had said they will not support Obi’s candidature. But Ezeife, who commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as leaders of ethnic nationalities Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), for adopting and supporting Obi for next month’s presidential election, noted that Obi’s “support base and acceptance across every zone and every tribe makes him a candidate for the unification and pacification of Nigeria.”

The retired permanent secretary assured that: “Peter Obi will restore the many years the locusts have eaten, heal the land, and build a new Nigeria. “He will rebuild Nigeria to its original manifest destiny of becoming superior among nations, for when Nigeria rises, Africa rises and the dignity and respect of the black man shall be restored.”

Ezeife said the hand of God is in Obi presidency, stating that there will be no interim government. “God has given us Peter Obi at this point and he is a gift to end the woes of our country, to enthrone equity, justice, fairness and explosive economic development in Nigeria. “God has moulded him in a special way to solve Nigerian leadership challenges,” he said. According to him, the LP candidate has what it takes to be Nigeria’s president, adding: “He is young, energetic, vibrant and with superior intellect. “Peter is competent; he has the capacity, capability and character.

He possesses the required skill set, knowledge and qualification to navigate Nigeria from her current socio-political, economic and security challenges. “He is also from the east, the people long denied to lead this nation, even though they are the original, and about the most populous Nigerian group, who have voted for one Nigeria with their feet and who by their tradition traits anywhere they live as home. “Peter Obi is running to become the president of Nigeria because he is the best suited and most qualified for the job.” Ezeife said Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi makes him a detribalised Nigerian “who is determined to correct the mistakes of the past, to heal the wound and therefore rebuild a new nation.” He paid a special tribute to the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, and his last statement was “for God to grant Peter Obi the victory at the polls”.

