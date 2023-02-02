Presidency: Obi not in talks with Atiku – Media office

The media office of Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council has denied that its candidate Mr. Peter Obi is in talks with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku had claimed that he was in talks with Obi and with the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. But a statement head of media, Obi-Datti presidential campaign Diran Onifade, said the claim is “false and baseless. Hesaid:”Wearenotinany talks with Atiku or anyone else with a view to stepping down from a race in which we are the frontrunner. “Peter Obi is in the contest to win in consonance with the aspiration of majority of Nigerians who desire a new Nigeria devoid of lies, corruption and selfish scheming.”
