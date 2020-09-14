Presidency: OBJ promoting disunity, religious, ethnic agenda

The Presidency, yesterday, launched a frontal attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, accusing him of fanning the embers of disunity and promoting ethnic and religious nationalism in Nigeria.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the former President as someone unfit to chart a new way forward for Nigeria. But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) threw its weight behind the former president.

The opposition party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save Nigeria from imminent collapse. The attacks came on the heels of Obasanjo’s pronouncements last Friday, that Nigeria was drifting into a failed state and needed to be rescued from the precipice of disintegration.

Obasanjo, who spoke in Abuja during a consultative meeting with some eminent Nigerians and leaders of socio- cultural groups, blamed the crisis facing the nation on the inability of the present government to properly manage Nigeria’s diversities in the last five years.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, who fired the counter salvos, said the assertion by the former leader that Nigeria was becoming a failed state under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch was an unfair attack and lacked merit.

The Presidential aide lamented that while President Buhari had continued to promote nation building and the unity of Nigeria, Obasanjo has been trying to divide the country. He said that it had become obvious that Obasanjo, who was once revered as a statesman, had descended to the low level of an ethnic and religious champion.

“The difference is clear. From the lofty heights of Commander-in-Chief, General Obasanjo has descended to the lowly level of Divider-in-Chief,” he said. The Presidency faulted Obasanjo over his endorsement of plans by some pressure groups to boycott the proposed review of the 1999 Constitution.

Shehu argued that the 8th National Assembly kickstarted and successfully carried out the process of constitutional amendment, which paved the way for the financial independence of local government councils, States Houses of Assembly and the Judiciary and these changes have already been signed into laws by the President as mandated by the constitution.

He urged Obasanjo to sheathe his sword and quit what he described as the pretentiousness about being the Messiah that would save Nigeria. According to the presidential aide, it was this misperception that had led him (Obasanjo) to pronounce often wrongly, about the life and death of successive governments in Nigeria.

He also advised Obasanjo to act like a statesman, by getting involved with solving the problems of Nigeria, when and where they exist, instead of helping the mushrooming of a poisonous atmosphere of ethnic and religious nationalism.

The President’s spokesman said that Obasanjo must have disappointed many of his local and foreign admirers by his showering of commendations on a few extremist groups who have vowed to shun the invitation of the National Assembly to participate in the forthcoming process of constitutional amendment. His words: “No doubt, he must have left those admirers confused in announcing the support for the boycott of a democratic process of changing the constitution, at the same time calling for dialogue and engagement.

“The fact that the process he ushered in under his administration with the dubious intention of amendments that sought tenure elongation failed – as did two other attempts by the successor administrations of the same political party, does not in any way justify his dismissal of the exercise by the 9th Assembly as another waste of time and resources.

“Before responding further to the unfair attacks on President Buhari and his administration by the former President, it is important that we categorically state that contrary to the assertions by a few analysts, the recent speech in which President Buhari advised West African Presidents against tenure elongation beyond constitutional limits has been consistent with his long held views on the need to adhere to the rule of law.

“Even though he tried it and failed, the recent uptick in the number of such leaders proposing to do, or actually carrying on in office beyond term limits is sufficient to cause concern among democrats in the sub-region given its prospects of destabilizing the states and the region.

“President Buhari’s advocacy is consistent with his principles and in line with the current policies of his administration and, indeed, that of the ECOWAS Charter which is that term limits must be respected and that the change of government is only permissible through the ballot box,” he said.

On the recent decisions by the administration to withdraw subsidy on petrol, Shehu said the policy was intended to help government to plug some of the “most horrendous notorious holes” and release scarce resources for the more pressing needs of the people.

He said that the Presidency was disappointed that even that decision did not escape the attack of the former president. “It’s a known fact that the withdrawal of subsidies had been on the wish list of the Obasanjo-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They failed in achieving these measures because, one, there was a shared greed. They plundered the treasury as much as anyone could in the name of either subsidy or waiver with reckless impunity.

“Two, is to say it takes courage and rare statesmanship on the part of a leader to do as President Buhari to shun populism and seek the best interest of the people and the state, providing the kind of reform and development that Nigeria urgently needs. “This President has run an administration focused on infrastructure and development. He has repaired our damaged relations with neighbours and our traditional allies such as the UK, U.S., China, Russia, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the others with lots of benefits to the country.

“It is a pro-business administration that has used diplomacy to unlock bilateral trade and investment. He leads a government that has liberalized the investment climate and market access by achieving reforms that have placed the country in the list of the world’s top reforming economies.

“Nigeria, which other nations had mocked and ridiculed for so many things that were wrong is today progressing at a pace reflecting its size and potential. “With so much to show and many more coming, it is little surprise that President Buhari would be the object of envy and harsh unfair challenges by politicians who failed to deliver, but continue to nurse ambitions of delighting the audience long after their curtain has been drawn,” he said.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who also rose in defence of the current administration, said Nigeria would have been in a much worse situation, but for the emergence of President Buhari and the APC in 2015. Mohammed said: “It is, therefore, a cruel irony that those who frittered away a great opportunity to put Nigeria on a sound socioeconomic footing, at a time of financial buoyancy, and those who planted the seed of the insecurity in some parts of the country today, are the same ones pointing an accusing finger at a reformist government.

“Nigeria today faces a lot of challenges. But whatever situation the country has found itself in, things would have been much worse but for the deft management of resources, unprecedented fight against corruption, determined battle against insurgency and banditry as well as the abiding courage of Mr. President in piloting the ship of state.

”Nigeria today is not a failed state, but a nation that is courageously tackling its challenges and building a solid infrastructure that will serve as the basis for socio- economic development, a nation that is unrelenting in battling insecurity and working hard to ensure greatest prosperity for the greatest number of people,” Mohammed said.

In a separate response on the matter, the APC has asked Obasanjo to desist from criticising the current government because, according to the party, political actors who midwifed national rot cannot chart the way forward for Nigeria.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, said: “It is baffling that the same political actors that midwifed and institutionalised the national rot, corruption, impunity and eroding of our value systems are the same characters posing as voices on the way forward in our national life.

How ironic! “These political actors probably only listen to their own voices because Nigerians have long stopped taking them seriously as they simply lack the antecedents and moral credentials to guide Nigeria and Nigerians to the path of prosperity and progress,” he said.

