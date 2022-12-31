News

Presidency officials inspect VIP clinic ahead of handover ceremony

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Officials of the Presidency yesterday carried out a “pre-handing over inspection” of the multi-billion naira VIP wing of the State House Clinic at the Presidential Villa. The construction being handled by Julius Berger was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2021 Recall that the Presidency had vowed to inaugurate the state-of-the-art N20.8 billion clinic billed to offer medicare for the country’s President, Vice President, and other officials of government before the end of the Buhari-led government.

Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, who led President’s Personal Physician, Suhaib Rafindadi and Senior Special Assistant on Domestic, Sarki Abba, to inspect the 13-bed edifice expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and the quality of equipment already fitted in the 5-star facility ahead to the official handover.

He said the completion of the hospital on record time by the construction firm was a miracle and came off as one of President Buhari’s legacy projects for the country. Though a belated project, Dr. Rafindadi said that the medical facility designed to provide emergency services to VIPs in need was better late than never. Abba, who also expressed satisfaction with the work on the site commended the President for approving the budget for the project and praised the team who, he said, “worked tirelessly” to achieve the desired result within a year

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Interest Rate Hike: OPS seeks sustained interventions in critical sectors

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…faults 14% rise in interest rate The decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to hike Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 14 per cent has been described as misplaced by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), saying it won’t yield the desired result of lowering inflation. LCCI said the expectation of the […]
News

Ugwuanyi to indigenes: Think home in your investment decisions

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to expansion of the frontiers of favourable investment in the state, through sustained enabling environment for improvement of business. He stressed that the state had adequate stock of developable and arable land, robust physical infrastructure, willing youthful workforce, safe and secure environment, favourable policies […]
News Top Stories

Trade Fair: COVID-19, border closure stall exhibitors’ presence

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

There are indications that COVID-19 restrictions coupled with ongoing land borders’ closure might have prevented about 300 or more foreign exhibitors from attending this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos. New Telegraph’s findings at the venue of the fair showed no presence of foreign exhibitors, a development that has been attributed to COVID-19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica