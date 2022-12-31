Presidency officials inspect VIP clinic ahead of handover ceremony

Officials of the Presidency yesterday carried out a “pre-handing over inspection” of the multi-billion naira VIP wing of the State House Clinic at the Presidential Villa. The construction being handled by Julius Berger was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2021 Recall that the Presidency had vowed to inaugurate the state-of-the-art N20.8 billion clinic billed to offer medicare for the country’s President, Vice President, and other officials of government before the end of the Buhari-led government.

Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, who led President’s Personal Physician, Suhaib Rafindadi and Senior Special Assistant on Domestic, Sarki Abba, to inspect the 13-bed edifice expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and the quality of equipment already fitted in the 5-star facility ahead to the official handover.

He said the completion of the hospital on record time by the construction firm was a miracle and came off as one of President Buhari’s legacy projects for the country. Though a belated project, Dr. Rafindadi said that the medical facility designed to provide emergency services to VIPs in need was better late than never. Abba, who also expressed satisfaction with the work on the site commended the President for approving the budget for the project and praised the team who, he said, “worked tirelessly” to achieve the desired result within a year

