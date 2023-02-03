Presidency: Okowa betrayed ‘sacred trust’ of Southern Nigeria, says Clark

The Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday accused the Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of betraying the sacred trust of the people of Southern Nigeria. Clark, a former Minister of Information, said Okowa “deliberately and immorally betrayed” his colleagues, the 16 governors of Southern Nigeria and the people, by accepting to serve as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the standard bearer of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

In an open letter addressed to Okowa, the elder statesman recalled that he (Okowa) hosted a meeting of the 17 Southern Governors in Government House Asaba on Tuesday May 11, 2021 where it was unanimously resolved that power must shift to the South after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, a politician of Katsina State extraction in North West region of the country. “You gave them a very good reception and provided them a secretariat that drafted the communiqué under your supervision, which was ably read by the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. It was indeed a bombshell, as you collectively demanded for Southern Presidency and insisted that none of you should accept to be a Vice President.

“Shortly afterwards, the Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), which I lead, gave the governor’s declaration 100 per cent support and declared that no Southern serving governor, legislators or politicians should accept to be a running mate, particularly to Atiku Abubakar. “The 17 governors later met again in Lagos and Enugu to affirm the decision taken in your Government House, Asaba. Little did we know that you were using this to perfect your secret plan to be running mate to Atiku Abubakar from the very beginning.”

