News

Presidency: Okowa betrayed ‘sacred trust’ of Southern Nigeria, says Clark

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday accused the Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of betraying the sacred trust of the people of Southern Nigeria. Clark, a former Minister of Information, said Okowa “deliberately and immorally betrayed” his colleagues, the 16 governors of Southern Nigeria and the people, by accepting to serve as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the standard bearer of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

In an open letter addressed to Okowa, the elder statesman recalled that he (Okowa) hosted a meeting of the 17 Southern Governors in Government House Asaba on Tuesday May 11, 2021 where it was unanimously resolved that power must shift to the South after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, a politician of Katsina State extraction in North West region of the country. “You gave them a very good reception and provided them a secretariat that drafted the communiqué under your supervision, which was ably read by the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. It was indeed a bombshell, as you collectively demanded for Southern Presidency and insisted that none of you should accept to be a Vice President.

“Shortly afterwards, the Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), which I lead, gave the governor’s declaration 100 per cent support and declared that no Southern serving governor, legislators or politicians should accept to be a running mate, particularly to Atiku Abubakar. “The 17 governors later met again in Lagos and Enugu to affirm the decision taken in your Government House, Asaba. Little did we know that you were using this to perfect your secret plan to be running mate to Atiku Abubakar from the very beginning.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNOR, UDOM EMMANUEL CELEBRATES PRELATE MBANG AT 84

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sent his congratulations to Dr. Sunday Mbang (CON) the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist  Church of Nigeria  on the occasion of his 84th Birthday.   In a Birthday wish released by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media- Ekerete Udoh, the Governor  message read thus “On behalf […]
News

Joy Unlimited Extravaganza: Glo rewards customers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the year winds down, data solutions provider, Globacom, has rolled out a life-enhancing customer reward promo tagged Joy Unlimited Extravaganza in a bid to spread mirth among its teeming subscribers. The promo is a customer appreciation offer in which thousands of mouth-watering prizes worth hundreds of millions of Naira are available to be won […]

Armed Forces Remembrance Da
News Top Stories

Military worried as gunmen attack NDA, kill two officers, abduct one

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Festus Abu, Baba Negedu and Clement Ekong

Suspected bandits, in the wee hours of Tuesday, attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Afaka, Kaduna State, killing two officers, and abducting one other.   The New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen, who struck at about 1:25 in in their large numbers, met no resistance from anyone on campus. This is the latest addition […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica