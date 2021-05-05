News Top Stories

Presidency: Opposition working with external forces to overthrow Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

The Presidency has raised the alarm that disgruntled religious and past political leaders in the opposition are working with some external forces to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

Responding to an earlier alarm raised on Sunday by the Department of State Security (DSS) alerting of sinister moves by some misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country,

 

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, alleged of plot to pass a vote of no confidence on Buhari’s Presidency at a conference to be convened by the disruptive elements.

 

He, however, stressed that the Presidency, vested with the mandate and authority of the people till 2023, pledged to keep the country together even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled.

 

It would recalled that the Defence Headquarters had earlier warned soldiers against contemplating overthrowing Buhari’s government. Adesina wrote, “Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful  and undemocratic change of leadership. “Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians round the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.

 

“The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country.

 

“The agent provocateurs  hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections. Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only accepted way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country.

 

Any other way is patently illegal, and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.

 

These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country. But the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.”

