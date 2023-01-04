News Top Stories

Presidency: Ortom backs Obasanjo on Peter Obi’s endorsement

Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his endorsement of Peter Obi as the right candidate to win this year’s presidential election and provide the leadership that Nigerians desire. The governor stated that if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would have personally led Obi’s campaign across the country.

In a widely circulated Presidency: Ortom backs Obasanjo on Peter Obi’s endorsement statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Terver Akase Ortom strongly recommended Mr Obi to Nigerians “as the man who has the capacity to effectively tackle the economic, security and other challenges facing the country.”

 

The governor said he is convinced that Obi possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true president of this country by guaranteeing justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians. He stressed: “For some years, the country has been tottering on the verge of collapse, owing to lead-ership failure and its attendant consequences of poverty, heightened insecurity with banditry, kidnappings and other acts of terrorism threatening the very foundations of the nation.”

 

The governor said the president that Nigeria needs at this challenging time in the country’s history is one who understands the urgent need to unite the people and speedily initiate policies and actions to redirect the ship of the nation on the path of growth and development, noting that Peter Obi has all such qualities.

 

The Benue governor lauds Chief Obasanjo for once again demonstrating objectivity, truth and patriotism as a statesman whose views on national issues must be taken seriously

 

