Presidency: Osinbajo in the saddle again

FELIX NWANERI reports on President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration at the weekend that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be holding forth for the two weeks he will be in London on medical trip

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be steering the ship of state again after a long while, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip to the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday.

Buhari, who disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday, while briefing reporters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport before he left the country, said he is not running the administration alone as other key officials including the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and others are carried along.

“Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented; the vice president is there; constitutionally when I am away, he is in charge,” President Buhari said.

The President was earlier billed to embark on the trip to London from Nairobi, Kenya, where he attended the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) 50th-anniversary event but he returned home last Friday.

No doubt, government will continue to function in the President’s absence given that Osinbajo proved his mettle in the past, when he stood-in for his principal, however, questions are being asked over why Buhari did not transmit a letter to the National Assembly to that effect as the constitution demands.

Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) states that “Whenever the President transmits to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation or that he is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office, until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary such functions shall be discharged by the Vice-President as Acting President.”

This is not the first time the Vice President would be standing-in for the President since the inception of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government on May 29, 2015. He was acting president in February 2016, when the President embarked on a five-day vacation. He was also in-charge in June 2016, when Buhari travelled to the UK to treat an ear infection.

The Vice President was also called to duty as acting president between January 19 and March 10, 2017 as well as between May 7 and August 19, 2017, when Buhari was on a medical trip. During these periods, Osinbajo was outstanding. Notable among his achievements between January 19 and March 10, 2017 (51 days) was Naira’s appreciation against the Dollar following a directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the release of $500 million to the banks.

The directive was issued after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting for the CBN to review its foreign exchange policy that weakened the Naira. Osinbajo, also within that period, forwarded Justice Walter Onnoghen’s name to the Senate as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, less than 24 hours to the expiration of his three-month acting period, saving the country from a constitutional crisis.

The setting up of a presidential taskforce to address rising prices of foodstuff, signing of seven bills passed by the National Assembly into law and dialogue with oil producing communities of the Niger Delta as well as parties involved in the Southern Kaduna crisis, were equally to Osinbajo’s credit.

Between May and August 2017 (104 day) that Buhari was on a longer medical trip, was a time the Vice President’s leadership capability was subjected to real test as he had to throw everything to the works to ensure Nigeria’s unity. A coalition of some Northern youth groups had then issued October 1, 2017, deadline to Ndigbo, living in their part of the country to leave.

The youths, who rose from a meeting at the Arewa House in Kaduna on June 6, 2017, declared that the North is tired of the 1914 Amalgamation arrangement that brought the country into one entity.

The groups, including Arewa Citizens Action for Change, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Arewa Youth Development Foundation, Arewa Students Forum and Northern Emancipation Network on the Igbo Persistence for Secession, among others, released what they called “Kaduna Declaration,” a quit notice on the Igbo to make arrangements to relocate from the North.

They predicated their decision on the May 30, 2017, shut-down of major towns in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB). Both groups are agitating for the state of Biafra – the nationalist aspiration of the Igbos – which dates back to 1960s and led to the Nigerian Civil War (1967- 1970).

Osinbajo waded into the impasse by holding separate meetings with leaders from the North and the South-East as well as governors of the 36 states of the federation. He did not stop at suing for peace among the warring groups but read the riot act, when it became clear that tension was rising. Osinbajo then said that the Federal Government was determined to ensure the unity of Nigeria along the lines of the constitution.

Though there were arguments for and against his sincerity of purpose then, there was no doubt that he displayed disposition to dialogue as a veritable tool for crisis resolution.

Similarly, Osinbajo, while acting as president in August 2018, sacked the then Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura, one of the most powerful kitchen cabinet members of the Buhari administration over invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the service.

While many Nigerians commended the Vice President then for not allowing the desecration of the hallowed chambers of the legislature by those termed “presidency cabal,” there is no doubt that sack of Daura did not go down well with some individuals around the President, hence the claim that a decision was reached never to hand over to him again to serve as acting president.

This alleged decision, perhaps, explains why Nigeria returned to the Umaru Yar’Adua era, when there was a vacuum in leadership due to his inability to transmit power to the then vice president, Goodluck Jonathan, before proceeding on a medical vacation.

To many, the brilliant performance of the Vice President is not unexpected given his track record, which informed his choice in the run-up to the 2015 presidential poll.

The professor of Law and former Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, who also doubles as a senior pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, emerged as Buhari’s running mate ahead of several popular politicians to the consternation of many.

Explaining his choice then, Buhari said he picked a man of unquestionable character, a professional and an intellectual, whom he believed would discharge the duties expected of him with utmost diligence.

His words: “The challenging process of rescuing our country and changing Nigeria for good has commenced. One of the first decisions that I have to make is the choice of the vice-presidential candidate and my running mate. To assist me in this great task of securing Nigeria’s future, I have chosen a man of unimpeachable integrity.

He is an excellent professional, a man of faith, a devoted family man and a role model to our fellow countrymen and women. “He is a professor of Law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. An alumnus of the University of Lagos and the London School of Economics, a prodigious author who has to his credit several books on civil procedure in Nigerian superior courts.

The vice-presidential candidate is a friend of the less-privileged, compassionate and zealous in service, a man of uncommon humility, a loyal, dependable and selfless patriot.”

While Osinbajo is stepping in again to hold forth pending the President’s return, there is no doubt that the erudite scholar, will justify the confidence reposed in him by his principal but he is coming on board at a time Buhari is under criticism, notably from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for his trip to London.

The PDP accused the President of abandoning Nigerians amid the petrol scarcity and industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), amongst others.

The question against this backdrop is: Will the Vice President warm himself into the hearts of Nigerians with a sterling performance within the two weeks he would be holding brief.

