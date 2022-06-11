Presidency: Osinbajo rallies support for Tinubu

…says ‘we’ll win war for new Nigeria’

Vice President Yemi- Osinbajo has called for support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the general elections. Osinbajo made this call on Friday in Abuja, the nation’ capital at his campaign office, saying he remained committed to the dream of a new Nigeria despite his loss at the party’s primary held within the week. He described the clamour for a new Nigeria as one within the party adding that “We are not doing something that has not been heard of before. What is new is that we have a firm belief that a new Nigeria is possible and it is possible through us who are here.

“We went to the convention, and the results showed us clearly that we lost, but it is only a battle, it is not a war. There are battles ahead, but we will win the war for a new Nigeria. I have no doubt in my mind that we will win that war for a new Nigeria. “That is why our movement for a new Nigeria must remain strong and firm. And we will do everything to keep our movement strong and solid.” According to the Vice President, despite the result of the APC Presidential Primary, “The dream of a new country remains alive and well…

“We will have at the back of our minds, that what you have started in the various movements, coming into one, is the seed that will birth a new nation. You and I know the time has come and we will devote everything to it. “I am committed and will remain committed to that dream (of a new Nigeria), for as long as you are willing and recognize that we have not yet written the story of this country, we have not yet completed the story of this country.

As a matter of fact, the story has just begun, this movement has just started.” He continued, “A new Nigeria has only just started, and everywhere across this land, it will be clear to all that a new Nigeria has been born. Once the genie comes out of the bottle, you cannot put it back.

The word has been spoken; it cannot be taken back: it is time for a New Nigeria.” Pledging support for the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Osin-bajo recalled the personal letter he wrote to Tinubu yesterday congratulating him on his victory at the party primary. “In that letter, I said to him that the dream of this country, the dream of a new country, remains alive and well. And I want you to know in your hearts that we are democrats when we participate in a contest and the results are announced.

“No matter what those results may be, we abide by them because there is only one process for democrats, whether that process is good or bad, there is only one, and we have gone through that process. “And in that process, a winner has been adjudged, but that does not kill the dream of the great future. We will support our party; we will support the flag bearer of our party because we know that the other side is not even worth considering.

So, we will support the flag bearer of our party, we will do everything we can.” He thanked Nigerians at home and abroad for the overwhelming support for his presidential bid, noting that “When we started this race, I never believed that we would have so many young men and women who would believe so passionately in the cause of a new Nigeria.” “As I said at the convention, I went to school here, I was born here, my parents were born here. Every opportunity I have had was given to me by this country. “And it is possible for this country to provide the same opportunity for you and all the future generations. But we must fight for it. In every fight, you lose some battles.” Also speaking, some leaders of Osinbajo Support groups lauded the Vice President for being a true leader and inspiration to millions of Nigerians.

