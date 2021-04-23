News Top Stories

Presidency: Pantami made enemies by putting people first

The Presidency has come to the rescue of the embattled Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, saying he made enemies by putting the people first. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, disclosed that the government was investigating allegations that certain media organisations rejected inducements from certain quarters to tarnish Pantami’s image. Shehu said: “The Minister has been leading the charge against illegal data deductions and pricing; he has revolutionized the government’s virtual public engagement to respond to COVID-19 and save taxpayers’ money.

“He has established ICT start-up centres to boost youth entrepreneurship and create jobs; he has changed policy to ensure locally produced ICT content is used by ministries, starting with his own; and he has deregistered some 9.2 million SIMs – ending the ability for criminals and terrorists to flagrantly use mobile networks undetected. “In two short years, Minister Pantami has driven the contribution of the ICT sector to the GDP to more than 18 percent, making it one of the top two playing a critical role in the emergence of the economy from the COVID 19-induced recession.”

