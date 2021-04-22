Presidency: Pantami made enemies by putting people first

…says govt investigating allegation of inducements by media against minister

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Presidency has come to the rescue of the embattled Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, saying he made enemies by putting the people first.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement disclosed that the government is investigating allegations that some media organisations rejected inducements from certain quarters to tarnish Pantami’s image.

Shehu said: “The minister has been leading the charge against illegal data deductions and pricing; he has revolutionized the government’s virtual public engagement to respond to COVID-19 and save taxpayers’ money; he has established ICT start-up centres to boost youth entrepreneurship and create jobs; he has changed policy to ensure locally produced ICT content is used by ministries, starting with his own; and he has deregistered some 9.2 million SIMs – ending the ability for criminals and terrorists to flagrantly use mobile networks undetected.

“In two short years, Minister Pantami has driven the contribution of the ICT sector to the GDP to more than 18 percent, making it one of the top two playing a critical role in the emergence of the economy from the COVID 19-induced recession.

“In putting people first, the minister and this administration have made enemies. There are those in the opposition who see success and want it halted by any means. And there is now well-reported information that alleges newspaper editors rebuffed an attempt to financially induce them to run a smear campaign against the minister by some ICT companies, many of which do indeed stand to lose financially through lower prices and greater consumer protections. “The government is now investigating the veracity behind these claims of attempted inducement, and – should they be found to hold credence – police and judicial action must be expected.

“The Administration stands behind Minister Pantami and all Nigerian citizens to ensure they receive fair treatment, fair prices, and fair protection in ICT services.”

However, Shehu acknowledged that leaders, religious or political, must be careful of what they say as their words could be used to haunt them in the future.

While agreeing that the minister may have made some unacceptable comments in the past, Shehu said his denouncement of such views should suffice.

