Presidency: PDP campaign fights dirty

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opened a can of worms against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu insisting that he is not fit to contest next month’s presidential election.

In a live televised press conference on Sunday, the PDP media team led by Director of Strategic Communications Otunba Dele Momodu took turns to list the alleged offences of the APC candidate, which, they said, should be the basis for his qualification from vying for the nation’s number one job.

These include a petition against him before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bordering on corruption and misappropriation of public funds; conviction in court on drug related offence, formation of militia group known as ‘Jagaban Soldiers” and “Battalions” as well as threat to life.

The team also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, for compromising his position and using his position to interfere in the conduct of free and fair elections.

Dr. Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, noted that a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta, a few years ago, lodged a petition at the EFCC against Tinubu.

“The petition involves massive corruption and misappropriation of funds belonging to the government of Lagos State, abuse of official office and conflict of interests.

“The said petition raised issues bordering on a wide range of corruption allegations and we call on the EFCC to address the nation on their findings of the investigation which we believe is long overdue,” Bwala demanded.

He also alleged that a court in Chicago, the United States of America, convicted the APC candidate on drug and narcotic related cases to which he forfeited huge sums of money.

