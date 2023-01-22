News

Presidency: PDP campaign fights dirty

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opened a can of worms against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu insisting that he is not fit to contest next month’s presidential election.

In a live televised press conference on Sunday, the PDP media team led by Director of Strategic Communications Otunba Dele Momodu took turns to list the alleged offences of the APC candidate, which, they said, should be the basis for his qualification from vying for the nation’s number one job.

These include a petition against him before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bordering on corruption and misappropriation of public funds; conviction in court on drug related offence, formation of militia group known as ‘Jagaban Soldiers” and “Battalions” as well as threat to life.

The team also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, for compromising his position and using his position to interfere in the conduct of free and fair elections.

Dr. Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, noted that a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta, a few years ago, lodged a petition at the EFCC against Tinubu.

“The petition involves massive corruption and misappropriation of funds belonging to the government of Lagos State, abuse of official office and conflict of interests.

“The said petition raised issues bordering on a wide range of corruption allegations and we call on the EFCC to address the nation on their findings of the investigation which we believe is long overdue,” Bwala demanded.

He also alleged that a court in Chicago, the United States of America, convicted the APC candidate on drug and narcotic related cases to which he forfeited huge sums of money.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu visits joint automobile assembly plant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A vehicle assembly plant being jointly set up by Lagos State Government and CIG Motor is getting ready for completion, it was learnt. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, visited the plant on WEMPCO Road in Ogba area, where he inspected the progress of the automobile facility. The governor was received by the chairman of the […]
News Top Stories

Buhari meets new EFCC chair, Bawa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Presidential Villa behind closed doors. Though details of the closed-door meeting were not disclosed, photos from the engagement were shared by the Presidential Media Team. “President @MBuhari received in audience the newly appointed […]
News

Supreme Court Ruling: Adeleke lauds Apex court, dedicates victory to God

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court over Prince Dotun Babayemi, to God and the good people of the state. Describing the judgement as a decisive judicial victory Ademola described the outcome of the case as the manifestation of the strong hand of God in his governorship project, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica