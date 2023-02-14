Presidency: PDP South West women strategise for Atiku’s victory

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, South West women on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday converged on Osogbo, Osun State, to brainstorm on how to deliver bulk votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. They, however, called on the Nigerians, especially women, to come out en masse to cast their votes for Atiku Abuba kar.Speaking at a meeting organised by the PDP Presidential Women Camping Council in Osogbo, the Director-General (DG), Atiku/Okowa Women Presidential Campaign Council, Mrs Hadiza Adado, said the essence of the town hall meeting is to further engage stakeholders, especially women across the South West states, on the need to sensitise their people across local governments in their respective states to vote right.

