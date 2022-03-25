News

Presidency: PDP ticket not for highest bidder – Dele Momodu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Rejects zoning of party’s ticket

Publisher and entrepreneur, Chief Dele Momodu said the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not for sale to the highest bidder.
Momodu, who bought his nomination form on Friday, regretted that Nigeria has been hijacked by a political class that cares only about itself and not the unity, development and progress of the nation and the people.
He, however, objected to the idea of zoning the ticket, describing it as unconstitutional.
According to him: “I’m proud to stand resolutely to challenge those who feel Nigeria and Nigerians can be bought or bribed by the highest bidder. The time for the rejection of such a notion is now.
“Nigerians will no longer sell their soul for 20 pieces of silver, and I make bold to say that they are prepared to make this statement and are relying on the political parties for the opportunity to demonstrate that this is the case, by giving to them worthy candidates rather than a recycling of the failed so-called political juggernauts.”
The aspirant also objected to ethnicisation of the presidential contest, and appealed to Nigerians to join hand to stop “those who feel Nigerians are permanently helpless and hopeless and that we can be lorded upon simply because we have chosen to be silent.
“We will no longer acquiesce in this state of affairs. I modestly say that through our collective efforts, the silent and voiceless majority now have a voice and representative in me.”
Momodu said he has “the pedigree of integrity, reputation, solid education, tolerance, business acumen, sharp vision and competence.
“I possess everything it takes to win the 2023 presidential election on behalf of my party, PDP, and I will be greatly honoured to get the ticket and support of my esteemed party for this purpose.”
The aspirant noted that allowing aspirants to buy forms at N40 million suggests that PDP has thrown the presidential race open, regardless of what part of Nigeria the aspirants come from.

 

