Presidency: PDP unfit to ask for Buhari’s resignation

The Presidency has dismissed the demand for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the moral rights to raise questions about Buhari’s capacity to rule the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said those calling for the impeachment of Buhari belonged to a party notorious for corruption and lacked the moral grounds to make such a demand. In a response to the impeachment threat, Shehu said: “Are they asking about the President’s fitness to govern?

President Buhari’s body is fit, his mind is fit and above all, he’s morally fit to govern. A party, the PDP, that is as corrupt as hell is unfit to raise questions about fitness to rule.”

The Parliamentary Caucus of the PDP in the House of Representatives had, yesterday, called on the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the President over his failure to tackle the worsening insecurity in the North-East and other parts the country.

The demand came on the heels of the recent killing of over 40 farmers in Zambarmari District, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State. Leader of the caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP/ Rivers) said it was disheartening that the president has failed to lead the war against terrorism and general insecurity from the front as he promised, leaving Nigerians at the mercy of Boko Haram terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

The caucus said that due to the inability of President Buhari to tackle the insecurity decisively, hundreds of defenceless Nigerians have been killed by terrorists and bandits, while the economy is being freely looted by public officers of the current regime.

Chinda said that Buhari deserved to be impeached and thrown out of office on the ground of gross incompetence and persistent breach of section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The caucus also urged members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to invoke the provisions of section 144 (1) of the Constitution by declaring that the president is incapable of discharging the functions of the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the caucus, the reactions of the Presidency and the military to recent mass killings of defenceless Nigerians, “highlight a certain crassness and lame duck attitude that has for the past five years come to define the Buhari presidency.” Chinda said that the body language of the government was worrisome as it emboldens terrorists operating in the country.

“The greater worries for the country, however, is the do-nothing posturing and the effeminate reactions of the presidency and the military that follow the dastardly attacks,” he said.

The caucus leader regretted that northern Nigeria has long become the vortex of massacres, from Buni Yadi, Gamboru, Baga, Gwoza, Shiroro, Konduga, Kawuri, Southern Kaduna to Benue and certainly everywhere else.

“While President Buhari idles in the typical fashion of Emperor Nero as our country burns, questions must be asked about his capacity to lead at a time that our country desires robust and responsible leadership that can pull it from the brink and rescue it from the debilitions of insurgents, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

“President Buhari is unwilling (as it consistently appears) to provide leadership to our fast collapsing country.

Rather than take the proverbial bull by the horn, President Buhari ensconces himself in Aso Rock, typical of a Mourner-in-Chief, and issues press statements that make no meaning to a grieving nation,” Chinda said.

Like this: Like Loading...