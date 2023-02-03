News

Presidency: PDP’ll return to power – Egwu

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and Senator representing Ebonyi North Zone, Dr Sam Egwu, yesterday said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will return to power in this year’s general election. Egwu said that the PDP has been a formidable party with structures across the country. The former Minister of Education spoke in Obeagu-Aba, Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state during a rally. He berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and accused those that joined the APC of sidelining the founding members. Egwu said: “When they left PDP and defected to APC, they met people there. They have sidelined those people they met in the APC while it is only those members from PDP that got nominations for all the positions. This is why I have been calling them PDAPC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Boko Haram: Outrage over farmers’ killing

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Adewale Momoh and Baba Negedu

Outrage has greeted Saturday’s killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Zabarmari village of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.   This is as tears flowed freely yesterday as Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, led kinsmen of the slain farmers and others to lay them to rest.   The farmers were […]
News Top Stories

Veterans warn FG against muzzling press freedom

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi  Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark World Press Freedom Day, some veterans of the media industry have warned the Federal Government against the current attempts to muzzle the media and curtail freedom of speech in the country.   A veteran journalist, human rights lawyer and former member of the House of […]
News

Coalition urges Wike to support Riverine PDP aspirant assuccessor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A group, Coalition 23, has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to work for an aspirant from the riverine area of the state to clinch the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and succeed him as governor. The group, which comprises indigenes and non indigenes residing in the state, appealed to the governor and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica