Presidency: PDP’ll return to power – Egwu

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and Senator representing Ebonyi North Zone, Dr Sam Egwu, yesterday said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will return to power in this year’s general election. Egwu said that the PDP has been a formidable party with structures across the country. The former Minister of Education spoke in Obeagu-Aba, Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state during a rally. He berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and accused those that joined the APC of sidelining the founding members. Egwu said: “When they left PDP and defected to APC, they met people there. They have sidelined those people they met in the APC while it is only those members from PDP that got nominations for all the positions. This is why I have been calling them PDAPC.

