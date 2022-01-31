Presidency: PDP’s criticism of Buhari not making Gusau by road shameful, disgraceful

The Presidency has described the criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for not embarking on a state visit from Sokoto to Gusau in Zamfara State on road as “shameful and disgraceful”. In a release by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the Presidency insisted that bad weather was responsible for his cancellation of the trip last Thursday. While cautioning the local politicians playing factional politics in the state against reading political meanings to the cancellation of the visit, the Presidency assured that the President would make the visit as soon as the weather improves. Responding to the PDP’S criticism, Shehu said: “Criticism of the President, in particular the one by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for not proceeding with the journey, Sokoto-Gusau by road, a distance of about 200 kilometres shows, either a lack of understanding of presidential movements especially for a party that held that office for 16 years, or an act that smacks of mischief. Whatever be the case, there must be a limit to trivialization. “All over the world, Commanders- in-Chief, serving or even those that have left office cannot hop into a car and go anywhere they want, at any time of the day. In the United States for instance, a law going as far back as 1958 prevents past Presidents from traveling on public roads without assured security (how much more of serving Presidents).

