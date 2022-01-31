News Top Stories

Presidency: PDP’s criticism of Buhari not making Gusau by road shameful, disgraceful

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Presidency has described the criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for not embarking on a state visit from Sokoto to Gusau in Zamfara State on road as “shameful and disgraceful”. In a release by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the Presidency insisted that bad weather was responsible for his cancellation of the trip last Thursday. While cautioning the local politicians playing factional politics in the state against reading political meanings to the cancellation of the visit, the Presidency assured that the President would make the visit as soon as the weather improves. Responding to the PDP’S criticism, Shehu said: “Criticism of the President, in particular the one by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for not proceeding with the journey, Sokoto-Gusau by road, a distance of about 200 kilometres shows, either a lack of understanding of presidential movements especially for a party that held that office for 16 years, or an act that smacks of mischief. Whatever be the case, there must be a limit to trivialization. “All over the world, Commanders- in-Chief, serving or even those that have left office cannot hop into a car and go anywhere they want, at any time of the day. In the United States for instance, a law going as far back as 1958 prevents past Presidents from traveling on public roads without assured security (how much more of serving Presidents).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Gas plants, explosions and Nigerians’ lives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two of the many incidents, which occurred in the country recently, have made it crystal clear that life has lost its last vestige of value in Nigeria, a nation which prides itself as having the largest concentration of blacks in the world. The first of the incidents was the fuel tanker explosion in Kogi State […]
News Top Stories

NAFDAC Certifies ABUAD to produce COVID-19, viral infections herbal drug

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, ADO-EKITI

The streak of scientific feats recorded by the 12-year-old Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has been taken a notch higher as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) recently gave the institution approval to commence the production of the ABUAD Herbal Virucidine Liquid, with effect from December 16, 2021.   A […]
News

TCBW partners NBTE to boost Nigeria’s hair Industry

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A company in the hair industry in Nigeria, The Confident Black Woman (TCBW), is determined to standardise the industry in the new year. A board member and trustee of the company, Christian Love, said the data of every single person’s hair industry operating in Lagos would be available before the end of 2022. Speaking at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica