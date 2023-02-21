Presidency: Poll projecting Tinubu’s victory a sham- Group

The Democracy Monitoring Alliance (DMA) has said the latest opinion poll projecting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as the likely winner of Saturday’s presidential election by a private business outfit, Freddan Continental Services, is a “sham”.

The Country Director of DMA Carl Umegboro, who addressed newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, faulted the claims of the opinion poll and argued that the presenters only acted a script as designed to demoralise supporters of other candidates from coming out en masse to vote with a wrong perception that their candidate has no chances of winning.

The public affairs analyst noted that, unlike many newspapers where the editorial was reported as a news report, only one newspaper published it as designed with the name of the sponsor-presenter added below it as signatory thereby exposing it was a script sponsored for publication by an interested party, and not a poll report covered by its media team as ought to.

He said: “There’s no basis for such a claim to survive as all indices point to APC candidate emerging as the third or fourth position, not even second position in the presidential election as the money-politics and intimidation they had adopted in the past have hit the brick wall by new Electoral Act and President Buhari’s cashless policy.

“To be candid, the APC as a political party lost it at its National Convention when it myopically failed to nominate the widely admired Prof Yemi Osinbajo to fly its flag. Since then, it has been from one propaganda, deceit, and controversy to another but seemingly futile exercise

“So, it is absurd to claim that APC will capture 17 Northern states when PDP and NNPP with popular Northern citizens as candidates are also in the race, let alone the Labour Party (LP) that is presently the heartbeat of the masses across the nation particularly young people that have been the worst hit from leadership quagmires in the country over the years.”

