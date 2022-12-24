Presidency: Poll survey rating Obi highest fallacious , skewed- Keyamo

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Council (APC) has dismissed the poll survey, which rated the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, as the leading candidate, saying that any survey short of person-to-person sample is not acceptable.

The Chief Spokesperson of the PCC and Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo stated this in a release in Abuja. The recent poll result is the third, where Peter Obi was rated above other major presidential candidates.

Keyamo said, “There is no need to join issues with or analyse this fallacious polls any further. Once you see the methodology by which the polls was conducted: according to Atedo Peterside, it was only by phone that it was conducted because of the ‘insecurity’ across the country. They did not conduct a person-to-person enquiry. “How did they ascertain the phone numbers of those who reside or are registered in a particular state? If it is from the INEC register, was it made available to them? How did they ascertain those that have collected their PVCs and are eligible to vote since collection of PVCs just began; “Many unanswered questions. In all, in a complex country like Nigeria, anything short of a person- to-person polling, including harvesting enquiries from far flung rural areas and in local languages, is a complete exercise in futility.”

