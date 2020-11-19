News

Presidency: Postponement of S’South Assembly meeting regretted

The Presidency yesterday expressed regret over the sudden postponement of the Tuesday’s meeting of the government delegation with stakeholders in the South-South geo-political zone, billed to take place at Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Presidency, according to a statement made available to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the delegation led by the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari had to postpone the meeting as a result of an emergency security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari same day. Following the devastating effects of destruction of public and private facilities and property during the EndSARS protests by the youth, who were demanding an end to police brutality and the scrapping of the Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) in the country, President Buhari had directed his CoS to engage the traditional rulers, political and youth leaders across the six geo-political zones of the federation as part of moves to seek and aggregate their views on the way forward. According to the statement, the postponed Port-Harcourt meeting was to get the input of the leadership of the South-South zone. However, Prof. Gambari could not lead the team to Port-Harcourt because he had to attend the emergency security meeting alongside his principal in Abuja.

This was as the failure of the delegation to meet the stakeholders as scheduled sparked off anger and reactions of some people, calling for open apologies from the government. The Presidency, therefore, said that a new date would be announced for the meeting after due consultations with stakeholders from the region. The statement reads: “The Presidency wishes to explain that the absence of the Federal Government delegation at the planned meeting with governors and stakeholders of the South-South geo-political zone was necessitated by an emergency security meeting summoned by the President, certainly not out of disrespect. “The delegation to the meeting, under the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, ministers and heads of security and intelligence agencies were in full readiness to proceed to Port Harcourt until they were directed to stay back for the emergency security meeting. “This information and regret for the inconvenience caused were conveyed to the hosts of the meeting through what we believed were the right channels. “As may have been gleaned from the statement read by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, the extraordinary National Security Council meeting, under the President, was called in view of the gravity of the security situation affecting all parts of the country, including the South-South in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests, and the need to protect our national security and territorial integrity.

