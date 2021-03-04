News Top Stories

Presidency: Private jets supply arms to bandits

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency, yesterday, disclosed that the conveyance of arms and ammunition by air was responsible for the no flight zone order imposed on Zamfara State. The revelation came same day President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security agents to shoot at sight, any one found bearing arms such as AK-47 without licence.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, disclosed these in an interview with BBC Hausa Service. Shehu said that the Presidency had confirmed that weapons were being conveyed to the bandits by private jets in the forests of Zamfara State.

“These jets are being used to pick up gold that is being mined in some parts of Zamfara and exported. This is strong because at the moment, there is a Nigerian gold market in Dubai. The government is losing, the people of this country are losing, that’s why it is said that gold mining is banned for those who are not made by the government.

“You will agree with me that the government had banned illegal gold mining in Zamfara, but those doing it continued as if there was no order against their actions. So, the only way to get to the bottom of what is happening is by stopping all planes from flying the state surface,” he said.

Shehu said some people have also been hiding under the guise of kidnapping and other violent crimes to continue to perpetrate their illegal gold mining which were being taken away by the helicopters and smaller jets. “Intelligence reports uncovered that those heli-copters and other smaller jets are also used in supplying weapons to the bandits so as to divert attention of government and security agencies from kidnapping and rampant killings of innocent lives,” he said. According to Shehu, the security agents now have marching orders to shoot any non-state agent found with AK-47 and other lethal weapon.

He said the order to tackle these non-state actors frontally had become necessary in the light of the activities of bandits attacking communities, kidnapping citizens and school children across the country. Shehu also said the President directed a clampdown on bandits who have refused to surrender. “The president has ordered security forces to go into the bushes and shoot whoever they see with sophisticated weapons like AK-47. “He ordered that whoever is seen with terrible weapons at all should be shot immediately,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Governors want military bases in North Central

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Against the backdrop of kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry in their respective states, the North Central States Governor’s Forum has appealed to the Federal Government to support the zone in its ongoing digital technology project(s) and other security preventive measures so as to fight all forms of criminality.   They also stressed the need for […]
News

Sterling Bank, Mercy Corps to train rural farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of efforts towards improving agriculture in Nigeria, the country’s leading commercial and agric finance bank, Sterling Bank Plc, has entered into a partnership with Mercy Corps to train more than 90,000 farmers on better agricultural practices to improve output and grow the sector. The programme, Feed The Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity, is […]
News

Zamfara gov insists on peace talks with bandits, secures release of 26 minors

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has insisted that dialogue with bandits is still relevant just as he secured the release of 26 Katsina State indigent girls, all of them minors, from bandits without payment of ransom.   The girls, who were kidnapped by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, were brought […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica