News

Presidency: Pro-North group demands region’s development blueprint

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Four weeks to the general election, a pro-North socio-political bloc, Arewa Economic Renewal Forum (AERF), is making demands of a strategic blueprint for rapid renewal and economic transformation of Northern Nigeria from aspirants vying for the nation’s top job. The group made the demand yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing. Specifically, the group said such a plan must entail visible roadmaps to restoring comatose industries in the region, harnessing virgin resources and the utilisation of demographic advantages for the empowerment of the people in terms of education and wealth creation.

AERF Chairman, Ibrahim Shehu Yahaya, who addressed the media along with his members said: “Failure to do so will be at the detriment of the candidate’s electoral bid as we await to pledge our unalloyed support and galvanise massive votes for any of the contenders who brings forth the most viable and acceptable blueprint in line with our demands.” Recalling some of the economic misfortunes that pervade the region over the years, Yahaya said Nigeria and especially the North had suffered epileptic form of leadership borne out of lacklustre attitude of elected persons to engineer the much-desired economic prosperity by exploiting regional assets, demographic potentials, geological advantages and agricultural benefits for economic, infrastructural and human development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC postpones national convention again

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo, Johnchuks Onuanyim and Pauline Onyibe

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of its Special National Convention scheduled to take place between Sunday and Monday. Sources within the party has however told Saturday Telegraph that scheduled the series of events are now to hold between the 6th and 7th of June amidst tension within […]
News Top Stories

APC tripartite c’ttee meeting on direct primary deadlocked

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…as party waits on Buhari to take final decision A meeting of the enlarged Tripartite Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve disagreements in the ruling All Progressives (APC) on use of direct primaries for selection of candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections ended ended in deadlock yesterday. The meeting at the […]
News

Deadline for primaries will not be extended, INEC warns political parties

Posted on Author Reporter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the deadline for the conduct of primaries remains “firm and fixed” for Friday, June 3. The electoral body says political parties have “one month from today” to conclude their primaries. In a statement issued on Thursday, INEC said all 18 political parties have served the required notices indicating […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica