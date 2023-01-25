Presidency: Pro-North group demands region’s development blueprint

Four weeks to the general election, a pro-North socio-political bloc, Arewa Economic Renewal Forum (AERF), is making demands of a strategic blueprint for rapid renewal and economic transformation of Northern Nigeria from aspirants vying for the nation’s top job. The group made the demand yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing. Specifically, the group said such a plan must entail visible roadmaps to restoring comatose industries in the region, harnessing virgin resources and the utilisation of demographic advantages for the empowerment of the people in terms of education and wealth creation.

AERF Chairman, Ibrahim Shehu Yahaya, who addressed the media along with his members said: “Failure to do so will be at the detriment of the candidate’s electoral bid as we await to pledge our unalloyed support and galvanise massive votes for any of the contenders who brings forth the most viable and acceptable blueprint in line with our demands.” Recalling some of the economic misfortunes that pervade the region over the years, Yahaya said Nigeria and especially the North had suffered epileptic form of leadership borne out of lacklustre attitude of elected persons to engineer the much-desired economic prosperity by exploiting regional assets, demographic potentials, geological advantages and agricultural benefits for economic, infrastructural and human development.

