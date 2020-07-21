Top Stories

Presidency reacts to Senate’s call for sack of Service Chiefs

The Presidency has reacted to the call by the Senate for the sack of the country’s Service Chiefs.
The Senate resolution on Tuesday followed the killing of several soldiers in the North East battle against Boko Haram and the mass resignation by some of the Soldiers.
Reacting to the development in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the Presidency said the appointment and sack of Service Chiefs remain the prerogative of the President.
Adesina said as such, President Muhammadu Buhari will do what is in the best interest of the country.
He said: “The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.
“The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.”

