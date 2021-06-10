Presidency releases documentary on Democracy Day

The Presidency has announced the release of a one-hour documentary in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day on June 12. According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Affairs, Mallam Garba Shehu, the documentary would be aired in the state-owned Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Channels Television and TVC. He said NTA and Channels TV will air the documentary on Saturday between 8:00-900 pm while TVC will air same the following day, Sunday June 13 between 4:39-5:39 pm. The film, he disclosed, will feature President Muhammadu Buhari and dignitaries who were central to the annulled June 12 election and the events that followed.
