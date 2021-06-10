News

Presidency releases documentary on Democracy Day

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has announced the release of a one-hour documentary in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day on June 12. According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Affairs, Mallam Garba Shehu, the documentary would be aired in the state-owned Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Channels Television and TVC. He said NTA and Channels TV will air the documentary on Saturday between 8:00-900 pm while TVC will air same the following day, Sunday June 13 between 4:39-5:39 pm. The film, he disclosed, will feature President Muhammadu Buhari and dignitaries who were central to the annulled June 12 election and the events that followed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Arch. Bishop Chukwuma
News

Insecurity: Resign now, Archbishop Chukwuma tells Buhari, service chiefs

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Detuchukwu Mbalewe

Fiery Enugu clergy, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs to resign if they cannot tackle the rising insecurity in the country. Chukwuma, who is also the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, warned that unless urgent measures were taken to address the worsening insecurity, a revolution seems […]
News

A’Ibom govt to FRSC: Lay emphasis on safe driving culture

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has tasked the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to pay premium attention to educating road users on safe driving culture through a robust driving orientation and licensing in place of punitive measures. This was as the government said that the regular approach by the FRSC had continued to pitch the officers […]
News

War against indiscipline’ll curb graft, strengthen national unity – PACAC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has made a strong case for the re-introduction of a modified concept of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) in the country, as part of measures to fight corruption, strengthen national unity, ethical and cultural values in society. Recall that the military regime of then […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica