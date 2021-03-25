News

Presidency: Reports on Buhari, Tinubu rift untrue

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has said the insinuation of rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was the handiwork of social media mischief makers. The media has been awashed with reports of alleged misunderstanding between the President and Tinubu, his political ally.

It was rumoured that the President and some power brokers in the Northern part of the country are not comfortable with the former Lagos state governor’s Presidential ambition in 2023 and have resolved to work against him. But a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, cleared the air on the matter.

He said: “The Presidency wishes to make it clear that there is no rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and his strong ally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “The President and the Asiwaju have a very strong commitment to the All Progressives Congress, APC towards bringing CHANGE and this is a commitment they have made to the Nigerian people.”

