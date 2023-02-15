Presidency: Sanwo-Olu drums support for Tinubu at APC Imo rally

…says Ndigbo in Lagos are with Asiwaju

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday urged the people of Imo State to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,in the February 25 presidential poll. He said the Ndigbo in Lagos State were with Tinubu for his victory in the presidential election. The governor urged all Ndigbo, particularly the people of Imo State and Nigerians at large to bring about renewed hope by coming out en masse to vote for Tinubu in next week’s presidential election, as well as all the APC candidates contesting in the forthcoming general elections. Sanwo-Olu spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, yesterday which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari; APC National Chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi; Deputy Director- General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Comrade Adams Oshimhole and Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and other APC chieftains.

He said: “I bring you greetings from the Centre of Excellence to the state of great hope to show that there is a handshake across the Niger, where all your people are. They want me to come here to tell you that even the Ndigbo in Lagos are with Asiwaju. So, we have come here to show you that we are the same.

That is why I have come down here to show solidarity with the great hope in Imo State and the hope that is renewed for Nigeria under the able leadership of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “We want to thank you Mr. President, for keeping to your word that you will join us on the campaign train in all of the regional states in the country. We want to thank you sir for coming down here to show everyone that indeed you are a President for all.

“We want to thank you for the great Igbo community and I bring you greetings from all of us in Lagos that we stand with you across the Niger. We stand with you believing that the renewed hope is here and the great hope of Imo is also here. “Let us go out next week Saturday and do the right thing; do the rightful thing and bring about a renewed hope under the hope of Imo into the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless you all.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...