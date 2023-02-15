News

Presidency: Sanwo-Olu drums support for Tinubu at APC Imo rally

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…says Ndigbo in Lagos are with Asiwaju

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday urged the people of Imo State to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,in the February 25 presidential poll. He said the Ndigbo in Lagos State were with Tinubu for his victory in the presidential election. The governor urged all Ndigbo, particularly the people of Imo State and Nigerians at large to bring about renewed hope by coming out en masse to vote for Tinubu in next week’s presidential election, as well as all the APC candidates contesting in the forthcoming general elections. Sanwo-Olu spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, yesterday which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari; APC National Chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi; Deputy Director- General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Comrade Adams Oshimhole and Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and other APC chieftains.

He said: “I bring you greetings from the Centre of Excellence to the state of great hope to show that there is a handshake across the Niger, where all your people are. They want me to come here to tell you that even the Ndigbo in Lagos are with Asiwaju. So, we have come here to show you that we are the same.

That is why I have come down here to show solidarity with the great hope in Imo State and the hope that is renewed for Nigeria under the able leadership of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “We want to thank you Mr. President, for keeping to your word that you will join us on the campaign train in all of the regional states in the country. We want to thank you sir for coming down here to show everyone that indeed you are a President for all.

“We want to thank you for the great Igbo community and I bring you greetings from all of us in Lagos that we stand with you across the Niger. We stand with you believing that the renewed hope is here and the great hope of Imo is also here. “Let us go out next week Saturday and do the right thing; do the rightful thing and bring about a renewed hope under the hope of Imo into the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless you all.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

5G: ‘Nigeria’s erratic power supply, poor Internet pose challenges’

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

With the berth of 5G technology in Nigeria, there is hope that development of other emerging technologies would be hastened. Apart from contributing to the socio-economic growth of the country, industry players said the 5G network would inspire the government and stakeholders to fast track to deployment and development of other emerging technologies in Nigeria. […]
News

Emir of Daura: Why I made Buhari’s son, Yusuf, Talban Daura District Head

Posted on Author  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…calls Osinbajo trusted, nobleman   The Emir of Daura, has disclosed that the Daura Emirate Council decided to honour Mr President and his family with the traditional title being conferred on Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, since his father being the President, could no longer take chieftaincy titles. According to a release by Senior Special Assistant to the […]
News

Transport Commission Bill suffers setback in Senate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chukwu David, Abuja A bill seeking to amend the National Transport Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2022, Wednesday, suffered a setback in the Senate as it was stepped down after it was scheduled for consideration. The motion for re-commital of the bill to the Committee of the Whole was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica