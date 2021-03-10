Politics

Presidency: S’East must present candidate with national appeal – Nwosu

A former governorship candidate in Imo State and chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Uche Nwosu, has charged the Igbo to ensure that a candidate with national apepeal was presented for the 2023 presidential election.
Speaking with a select group of journalists in Abuja, the politician maintained that the 2023 presidency meant a whole lot to Ndigbo, who must strive very hard to settle for a bridge-builder; one who is largely detribalised.
Nwosu, nonetheless, expressed optimism that differences among politicians of Igbo extraction will be settled, in order to present a common front come 2023.
Accordingly, he has cautioned against the pull-him-down syndrome, which he noted, was unethical to a collective cause.
“Whatever political quarrels that is among Igbo political leaders now is not capable of truncating the 2023 ambition, at the appropriate time everyone will come together in the interest of the Southeast zone.
“But we should ensure that we present a candidate that will be generally acceptable by all the other zones of the country, a true nationalist and detribalized Nigerian and not an ethnic jingoist, that is the only way it can be possible,” Nwosu stated.
Meanwhile, the APC stalwart has tasked the Imo State Governor, Mr. Hope Uzodimma, on the urgent need to caution his aides against verbal attacks on his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, in order not to worsen the feud between the duo.

