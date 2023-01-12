Presidency: S’East PDP leaders insist Atiku’s best for Nigeria

Leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East geo-political zone have said its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the best option for the zone and the country, vowing to mobilise the people for his victory at the February 25, presidential poll.

The stakeholders, including PDP presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; Chief Dan Ulasi, Prof Jude Njoku, Eze Duru Iheoma (SAN); Gary Tony Eneh, Dr Eme Okoro, and Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, among others, made the resolution at the country home of the South East Coordinator of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Theodore Orji, in Umuahia, describing the former vice president as a friend of Ndigbo and, therefore, the best choice among other candidates. Speaking at the strategic meeting, the host and Senator representing Abia Central, Chief Theodore Orji, said South East had always been a stronghold of the PDP, expressing confidence that the zone would still vote massively for the party’s candidates at the forthcoming polls. The immediate past governor of Abia State added that Atiku had brighter chances in South East based on his track record, capacity and ability to unify the country as exemplified during his time as vice president. He appealed to Ndigbo to support him and other PDP candidates at the forthcoming polls.

He noted that with Atiku as president, South East would be accorded due recognition in the country. Orji further observed that contrary to fears in some quarters, Ndigbo would not be relegated to the background under Atiku-Okowa presidency. He, however, challenged directors-general and other critical stakeholders in the Atiku PCC in the zone to be vigilant and steadfast as the polls approached.

In his remarks, former Senate President and the Acting Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr Adolphus Wabara, said that Atiku had all it takes to take Nigeria out of her present political and economic doldrum. He solicited the support of South East for the Atiku-Okowa presidency, assuring that Ndigbo will have nothing to lose by being part of the project. Also speaking, Abia Deputy Governor and Chairman of Atiku- Okowa PCC in the state, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, said his team was determined to deliver Atiku in Abia State. He urged Abians to troop out in their numbers during Atiku’s proposed visit on February 9 for Abia mega rally.

