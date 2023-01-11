Politics

Presidency: S’East PDP leaders insist Atiku’s best for Nigeria

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia Comment(0)

Leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East geo-political zone have said its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the best option for the zone and the country, vowing to mobilise the people for his victory at the February 25, presidential poll.

The stakeholders, including PDP presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; Chief Dan Ulasi, Prof Jude Njoku, Eze Duru Iheoma (SAN); Gary Tony Eneh, Dr Eme Okoro, and Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, among others, made the resolution at the country home of the South East Coordinator of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Theodore Orji, in Umuahia, describing the former vice president as a friend of Ndigbo and, therefore, the best choice among other candidates.

Speaking at the strategic meeting on Wednesday, the host and Senator representing Abia Central, Chief Theodore Orji, said South East had always been a stronghold of the PDP, expressing confidence that the zone would still vote massively for the party’s candidates at the forthcoming polls.

The immediate past governor of Abia State added that Atiku had brighter chances in the South East based on his track record, capacity and ability to unify the country as exemplified during his time as vice president. He appealed to Ndigbo to support him and other PDP candidates at the forthcoming polls.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Osun politics: Is it end of the road for Aregbesola?

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

After over 35 years of progressive politics, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, kissed the canvass at the weekend given the humiliation he suffered in the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   This is certainly not the best of times for the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. […]
Politics

Governor Obaseki’s iron fist

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State appears to be biting more than he can chew in his second term that is almost running into one year. The Governor, who braved the odds before snatching victory from the jaws of his fiercest rivals in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has not had a rosy second coming […]
Politics

Rep’s quest for renewable energy agency, rural electrification

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

The House of Representatives last week approved the amendment of the power sector reform act. PHILIP NYAM reviews the bill. One of the intractable problems successive administrations in Nigeria have been unable to address is the epileptic and poor power supply. In the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rule, a whopping N2.74 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica