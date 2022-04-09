Presidency: Sideline S’East in 2023, bid us farewell –Ezeife

The intrigues associated with Nigerian politics are becoming more manifest in the prelude to the 2023 elections. In this interview, a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, examines the scenarios and tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the next election might be a watershed for the country. Excerpts…

You’ve been at a meeting with your kinsmen for some hours now, what have you revolved?

That we must be President for Nigeria, not in our interest but in the interest of all blacks on earth.

What do you mean by that?

That we are seeking the Presidency of Nigeria for the purposes of restoring the dignity of the black race on earth and achieving God’s destiny for Nigeria. God has given us so much resources as a country but because of poor leadership, we have not realised our full potential.

How far have you gone with the South East for Presidency project?

It’s a mission accomplished. There is nothing on the way. The God of heaven has declared that we will make it.

Why do Ndigbo desire to clinch the Presidency at this time?

No. We don’t specially desire to be President at this time. We need to be President at this time to help bring about the manifestation of God’s design for Nigeria which is to raise the respect and dignity of all blacks on earth and to involve ourselves in the governance of the world.

There are indications that the two dominant parties in Nigeria aren’t looking towards the South East for presidential candidates in 2023. Have you noticed it?

I don’t know whether I’ve noticed it or not but it doesn’t matter. God has his way of doing things. The two parties may be working against us but it might turn out to be a good thing for us. If they are working against us, that is when God’s design becomes clear.

In the event that these two parties shun the South East in choosing their presidential candidates, what would you advise your kinsmen to do?

Well, we are expecting them to shun us and we have designed a strategy to come out tops from such a situation. What are we talking about? APC and PDP, made up of people without conscience? The first 18 people in the APC line up are from PDP and the first 18 people in the line up of the PDP are from APC. So these groups have ruined Nigeria; they cannot resurrect Nigeria.

Would you then seek the Presidency on the platform of another political party?

We are seeking the Presidency as the will of God. So, it doesn’t matter where it comes from? No.

The South East has supported the PDP right from 1999 and has paid dearly for it in the last seven years. How would you feel if that party really dumps Ndigbo?

Look, I will feel bad, but I will know that the will of God is the reason for what we are seeing.

What are you doing to garner the support of the other geopolitical zones?

Everything! Everything! Just wait, after the burial of my wife, you’ll see me in action everywhere and I am not alone in this project. All of our people are involved, there are so many of us, very intelligent people. We will do the will of God and God will fulfill his promise.

Are you consulting with the leaders of other regions?

It is not a matter of consulting. I said it before that our people do not prostrate or kneel down to beg for something, but this time, we are prepared to kneel down to beg for this thing. So we are consulting everywhere.

There are fears that should the South East fail to get the Presidency…

(cuts in) There is no possibility like that in this matter.

Assuming it happens, don’t you think it could trigger more self-determination struggles in the South East region?

No. No. No. I told you that we, the Igbo Elders, have said that we are not interested in any position but the Presidency. Not the Vice Presidency. You either give us the Presidency of Nigeria or you say bye bye to us.

What is your message to South East presidential aspirants?

They know that they should fight to the end and get what we want or if it is the will of God, a rejected person does not reject himself.

