Politics

Presidency: Sideline S’East in 2023, bid us farewell –Ezeife

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The intrigues associated with Nigerian politics are becoming more manifest in the prelude to the 2023 elections. In this interview, a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, examines the scenarios and tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the next election might be a watershed for the country. Excerpts…

You’ve been at a meeting with your kinsmen for some hours now, what have you revolved?

That we must be President for Nigeria, not in our interest but in the interest of all blacks on earth.

What do you mean by that?

That we are seeking the Presidency of Nigeria for the purposes of restoring the dignity of the black race on earth and achieving God’s destiny for Nigeria. God has given us so much resources as a country but because of poor leadership, we have not realised our full potential.

How far have you gone with the South East for Presidency project?

It’s a mission accomplished. There is nothing on the way. The God of heaven has declared that we will make it.

Why do Ndigbo desire to clinch the Presidency at this time?

No. We don’t specially desire to be President at this time. We need to be President at this time to help bring about the manifestation of God’s design for Nigeria which is to raise the respect and dignity of all blacks on earth and to involve ourselves in the governance of the world.

There are indications that the two dominant parties in Nigeria aren’t looking towards the South East for presidential candidates in 2023. Have you noticed it?

I don’t know whether I’ve noticed it or not but it doesn’t matter. God has his way of doing things. The two parties may be working against us but it might turn out to be a good thing for us. If they are working against us, that is when God’s design becomes clear.

In the event that these two parties shun the South East in choosing their presidential candidates, what would you advise your kinsmen to do?

Well, we are expecting them to shun us and we have designed a strategy to come out tops from such a situation. What are we talking about? APC and PDP, made up of people without conscience? The first 18 people in the APC line up are from PDP and the first 18 people in the line up of the PDP are from APC. So these groups have ruined Nigeria; they cannot resurrect Nigeria.

Would you then seek the Presidency on the platform of another political party?

We are seeking the Presidency as the will of God. So, it doesn’t matter where it comes from? No.

The South East has supported the PDP right from 1999 and has paid dearly for it in the last seven years. How would you feel if that party really dumps Ndigbo?

Look, I will feel bad, but I will know that the will of God is the reason for what we are seeing.

What are you doing to garner the support of the other geopolitical zones?

Everything! Everything! Just wait, after the burial of my wife, you’ll see me in action everywhere and I am not alone in this project. All of our people are involved, there are so many of us, very intelligent people. We will do the will of God and God will fulfill his promise.

Are you consulting with the leaders of other regions?

It is not a matter of consulting. I said it before that our people do not prostrate or kneel down to beg for something, but this time, we are prepared to kneel down to beg for this thing. So we are consulting everywhere.

There are fears that should the South East fail to get the Presidency…

(cuts in) There is no possibility like that in this matter.

Assuming it happens, don’t you think it could trigger more self-determination struggles in the South East region?

No. No. No. I told you that we, the Igbo Elders, have said that we are not interested in any position but the Presidency. Not the Vice Presidency. You either give us the Presidency of Nigeria or you say bye bye to us.

What is your message to South East presidential aspirants?

They know that they should fight to the end and get what we want or if it is the will of God, a rejected person does not reject himself.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Lagos East by-election: Gbadamosi emerges PDP candidate

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

… set to face APC’s Abiru Babatunde Gbadamosi has emerged the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial by-election scheduled for October 31. Gbadamosi emerged at the party’s primaries held Saturday at Shomolu area of the state defeating three other aspirants. Accreditation and voting started at 1.30pm and […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
Politics

Rivers APC: A party’s unending crisis

Posted on Author EMMANUEL MASHA

Emmanuel Masha reports on the lingering crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over control of its structure between the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe It appears the crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is “a problem from hell” […]
Politics

Laing: Nigeria’s security problems are overwhelming

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Catriona Laing is the British High Commissioner to Nigeria. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, she speaks on the recent Global Education Financing Summit that took place in the United Kingdom, educational challenges in Nigeria, insecurity in the country and the ongoing trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica