Presidency sources-2023: Buhari’s men don’t know his preferred candidate

’President may not disclose preferences but he’ll never support tainted persons’

He welcomes everyone, keeps card close to his chest’

As President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-term tenure is gradually winding up, not a few Nigerians are expecting him to have a preferred candidate among the plethora of candidates jostling for the nation’s number one position in the country. Even when he admitted to having someone he would want to hand over power to for continuity of his legacy projects in 2023 in a recent exclusive interview with Channels Television, the President refused to disclose the person amidst claims that doing so may endanger his life. At another time, the President said he cared less about who eventually succeeds him.

Subsequent events have, however, suggested that the President may have an open heart on who succeeds him as his close political associates have yet to get him to reveal his preferred candidates. A dependable Presidential source disclosed that the President was resolute in handing over power to a candidate with popular mandate through a free, fair, and credible poll in 2023. He said: “What’s not in doubt is that the President is interested in handing over power to whoever wins the 2023 presidential election through free, fair and credible polls. “He’s so passionate about having someone who will continue his legacy projects and unite the people.

“Even when his closest allies are making efforts to debrief him on which of the candidates who have declared intentions to run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was his preferred, none has been able to make him mention anyone. “He keeps an open heart by welcoming all those with intentions to run.

“Another source disclosed that even when the President has yet to disclose his preferred candidate, there are some, who may never get his nod for the top job. “Yes, the President may not discourage anyone from running for President either on the platform of his party or that of any of the opposition parties, but one sure thing is that he won’t support any candidate with tinted records.

“Anyone with corruption issues definitely won’t get his support. “But the President’s body language, so far, does not support any of the aspirants who have already indicated interest in the plum job. “He is keeping his doors convenopen by welcoming all prospective candidates showing interests in running for President across the country.” The National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was the first to openly declare his intention to succeed the President shortly after the Channels Television interview where Buhari said he was not going to mention his preferred successor so that politicians won’t kill him ahead of the 2023 polls.

Even when there were insinuations that there was an unwritten agreement that Buhari would hand over power to Tinubu at petitionthe end of his tenure by 2023, there is nothing on ground to show that the former Lagos State governor is the President’s preferred candidate. But there are indications that Tinubu controls a substantial followership in the ruling party.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has yet to formally declare his intention to succeed his principal, has continued to gain ground with several groups calling on him to throw his hat into the ring. While he has yet to inform the President of his intention to run, his support base within the ruling party continues to broaden on a daily basis. The South East has continued to demand that the Presidency be zoned to the region in the interest of balancing and equity ahead of the 2023 Presidential election. Notable politicians and tested administrators, including Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; the incumbent Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and the former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, have formally informed the President about their intentions to succeed him in 2023. They have all visited the President to formally declare their Presidential ambition.

