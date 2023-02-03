Presidency: Southern, Middle Belt leaders endorse Obi, LP

Ahead of the February 25, presidential election, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has endorsed Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) and Sen. Datti Baba- Ahmed, his running mate, in the election. The endorsement came after a marathon meeting of the leaders of the affiliate organisations of the SMBLF namely, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PAN DEF).

The meeting, which was held in Abuja yesterday, had in attendance a cross section of dignitaries and opinion leaders from across the country. Among those in attendance were the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; leader of the MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus; former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwumeka Ezeife; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bucknor Akerele; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and leader of PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, among others.

A communiqué read at the end of the meeting by the Coordinator of the MBLF, Chief John Nnia Nwodo said that the forum decided to endorse the Obi/ Datti ticket and the Labour Party because they represent the symbol of the mission to rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse. According to the group, Obi epitomises the kind of leader that Nigeria needs at this time given his track records. The group also said that apart from the need to entrench justice, equity and fairness in the leadership of Nigeria, Obi represents the best leadership qualities among all the front runners in the presidential race.

The forum charged all the leaders of the affiliate groups to go back home and mobilise votes for Obi and the Labour Party. On speculation that some undemocratic elements were plotting to have the forthcoming presidential election postponed or scuttled, the SMBLF warned that it would not tolerate such moves and would rise in unison against it. In a presentation at the meeting, Chief Ayo Adebanjo charged the delegates to take the endorsement seriously as the 2023 election might be the last opportunity well-meaning Nigerians have to salvage the country. He said that at 95, he was already old and could afford to leave the matter for younger people, but he had chosen to remain in the struggle because of posterity. He likened the current struggle to enthrone good leadership to the struggle by the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) against military rule in the 1990s. According to him, all hands must be on deck to ensure the success of the Obi project. In a separate presentation, former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, drew the attention of the forum to alleged plans by some antidemocratic forces to cause mayhem in order to scuttle the forthcoming elections. According to him, the plot by some people to disrupt the polls must not be wished away as a mere rumour as those behind the threats were desperate and could go to any length to achieve their goals.

