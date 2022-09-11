Presidency staff, NWC, chieftains lobby for APC Campaign council

Heads of Ministries, Departments and Government Agencies (MDAs) are among those, who have besieged the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) secretariat on Herbert Macaulay way, Central District Area, Abuja, lobbying for inclusion into the campaign council of the party.

Also in the scheme to be included in the Campaign Council are members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and Chieftains of the party.

The APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, last Wednesday admonished the NWC members, stating that not all of them would be accommodated in the campaign council.

Tinubu, who came to the National Secretariat of the party to harmonize the campaign council list said: “What we came here today to do is to discuss the campaign which is few days away. When INEC will lift the ban, how do we work out the details, work together, implement all we have been saying? Who are the members of the campaign council? Who will not be members, and I beg you not to be angry if you are left out because we are going to give you another responsibility. Not every member here can be a member of the presidential campaign council.

“On behalf of myself, the team of the presidential campaign council, let me commend the Director General and the Secretary of the campaign council that have worked very hard to bring this report about the organisational structure. If the report needs panel beating, you do so. It is not a red card that we brought. We are going to bring brighter hope and confidence to the country.”

However, a chieftain of APC told Sunday Telegraph on the condition of anonymity that the delay in the release of the campaign council list was as a result of lobbying from party members for inclusion.

It would be recalled that a national newspaper had reported a face-off between the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the membership of the Presidential campaign Council. The report alleged that the National Chairman had accused the Presidential candidate of sidelining him and the National Working Committee in constituting the campaign council.

However, this face-off and allegation of sidelining was refuted by Tinubu during his visit to the party’s Secretariat last week.

Few weeks back, a list was released that contained President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman of the PCC, while the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu serves Deputy Chairman with the Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima as Vice Chairman.

In that list, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, was designated as the National Coordinator for South and his counterpart, governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma as APC PCC Coordinator, South East.

Also in the list was the only female Presidential Aspirant, Mrs. Uju Ohanenye as Deputy Director General.

Few hours after the list was made public by the PCC Secretary, Hon. James Faleke issued a statement distancing the campaign council from the list.

According to a source in the party, the reason why the Campaign Council list had been delayed is to possibly reconcile the Presidential aspirants with the Presidential candidate, so that they could be accommodated in the list.

However, this move of reconciliation was aborted two weeks ago as the reconciliatory meeting could not hold.

It was alleged that the aspirants refused to honour the meeting because it was not called by the National Chairman of the party or the Presidential candidate.

However, there are beehives of activities at the Campaign Council secretariat. Series of meetings are being held there daily with Heads of MDAs, NWC members and Chieftains of APC seen at the secretariat.

“Hopefully, the list might be released this week as the Campaign Council and the Presidential candidates have resolved with the leadership of the party,” the source said.

