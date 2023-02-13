Presidency: Step down for Obi now, ex-PSC chair tells APGA candidate

Former Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman, Simon Okeke, has asked the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the February 25 presidential poll, Peter Umeadi, to step down for his Labour Party (LP) rival, Peter Obi.

Okeke gave the advice during an interview with New Telegraph in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Sunday. He said: “I want to advise the Victor Oye-led APGA to declare support for Peter Obi if not; I don’t know what they’re in the race for. “Prof. Peter Umeadi, who is their presidential candidate, is my bosom friend, and I respect him so much. But my candid advice to him is to step down for Peter Obi, who truly has the massive acceptance and support, capacity, credibility and the will power to take over the mantle of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Okeke explained that the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) decided to endorse Obi because he “has no rival”. He said: “The Southern and Middle Belt leaders unanimously agreed that Peter Obi is the one and sole candidate they will support to take up the mantle of leader ship from May 29. It was a unanimous agreement because out of all those contesting Obi has no rival. Among the 18 presidential candidates, there are three or four worth mentioning; others are inconsequential, so to say.

“The SMBLF leaders considered other major contenders such as Atiku Abubakar (of the Peoples Democratic Party), Bola Tinubu (of the All Progressive Congress) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (of the New Nigeria Peoples Party) and settled for Obi. “The PDP, which I co-founded, has always believed in equity and justice in terms of the distribution of political positions.

The party had agreed that if the presidency is in the North for eight years, it will come to the South for eight years. It was also agreed that whichever region the position comes to, it will be further microzoned to any state or zone where it would be considered equitable.” Okeke said it is unacceptable for Buhari, a Fulani, to hand over to another Fulani for another eight years in a multi-ethnic and multireligious country. He also said it is not fair of Tinubu to claim that it is his turn of the South West to rule the country after Chief Olusegun Obasanjo had ruled for eight years.

